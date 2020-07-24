‘Black at TCNJ’ is a rallying cry. Students are starting to listen.

By Madison Pena and Emmy Liederman
News Editor and Former Editor-in-Chief
Students at the College are tired of remaining silent — they are turning to Instagram to recount the microaggressions, exclusion and sometimes blatant discrimination that people of color face on a predominantly white campus.
Black at TCNJ, which was created at the end of June by an unidentified student, has secured nearly 2,500 followers. It is one of several emerging Instagram accounts that invite marginalized members of the community to anonymously share their stories.
“I hope the people that have caused damage to these students, faculty, staff and alumni come across this page and realize that we are done staying silent for their comfortability,” said the creator of Black at TCNJ, who wished to remain anonymous. “We are all tired of hiding. It’s time that this campus takes accountability for their actions. It’s their turn to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
After seeing the outpouring of posts on Black at TCNJ, several other accounts have been created to provide anonymous platforms for students who are marginalized to share their stories, such as Disabled at TCNJ, Jewish at TCNJ, LGBTQ+ at TCNJ, Womxn at TCNJ and The Truth about TCNJ.
The Instagram pages continue to amplify the stories that have been “swept under the rug,” according to rising junior economics major Tia Suggs, in an effort to begin holding individuals and organizations accountable for incidents of racism and prejudice.
Aside from shedding light on incidents that may have gone unnoticed, pages like Black at TCNJ also aim to provide a support system and a sense of safety for marginalized students at the College while urging organizations and administration to take action.
“I have never felt more brown than when I’ve been at TCNJ,” said Ambar Grullón, a rising senior English major. “I am reminded that I am perceived as nonwhite when I am ‘othered’ in the classroom and even by peers. It is frustrating to relive these traumas through reading these testimonies, but I hope that they strike a nerve and incite productive action.”
“Black at TCNJ” has received more than 200 submissions. Here are some of these stories.
Seriously? You people need to get a life. The world is not set up to make your lives fair, easy and make sure you’re threatened in any way. That’s just not reality and TCNJ is lying if they tell you that it is. Life is about facing challenges, overcoming them and moving on. This is why I, as a TCNJ alum, do not hire TCNJ graduates any longer. They are coddled, unmotivated and weak when confronted by adversity. Many claim the reason is white privilege, discrimination of some sort, intolerance, triggers or other such nonsense. Stop blaming others for your inabilities. It is really a crime what higher education is doing to our youth. Count me as one disappointed alum.
I read the post about campus police. Why not abolish them altogether? In the last several years they have not been able to do their jobs and have been disempowered. Why do we even need them? It used to be that they operated under a community policing model but no longer. Why not defund them and use the money for scholarships. What do they even do anyway but ride around in new SUVs, harass students and staff, and write tickets. I remember when they used to contribute to the community rather than take away from it.