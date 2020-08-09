August 10, 2020
NJAC cancels fall sports; transfer to spring season under consideration

August 9, 2020 Mathias Altman-Kurosaki Sports 0

By Mathias Altman-Kurosaki
Sports Editor

The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) announced on July 28 that all fall sports are canceled for the 2020 season. The cancellations include football, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, tennis and cross country. 

This announcement came just days before College President Kathryn Foster announced on Aug. 3 that all instruction will remain online-only for the fall semester. However, the NJAC said in their statement that they will consider moving all fall sports to the spring semester.

The NJAC announced on July 28 that all fall sports are canceled, but that moving the season to the spring is under consideration (Jhon Beltran / Photo Editor).

“The NJAC will pursue every avenue within the NCAA governance structure to explore the provision of a competitive season for the fall sport student-athletes during the spring semester and allow them to engage in practice and training opportunities during the Fall 2020 semester,” the statement said.

Additionally, a decision on winter sports is expected to be made later in the fall semester, while a decision on spring sports is expected to come at some point before the start of the spring semester, the conference wrote.

