Lions’ Plate: Summer’s End Smoothie Bowl

By Debra Kate Schafer

Correspondent



If you’re still hanging onto that last bit of warm weather before the leaves start to turn for fall, nothing screams “Summer!” more than a fresh smoothie bowl. Unfortunately, with classes already underway, it might be hard to make time for a run to Playa Bowls, Frutta Bowls or wherever you get your favorite combination of refreshing fruits and sweet toppings. This healthy, homemade recipe will not only satisfy your cravings and remind you of a time before fall classes, but it will make the most of all the delectable fruits that are still in season.

Ingredients

1 cup of peaches (Fresh or frozen)

1 whole banana (Frozen preferred, for an icier texture)

1/2 cup of almond milk

1 tablespoon of honey

1/2 of a fresh peach (Sliced)

1/4 cup of blackberries

1/4 cup of blueberries

1/2 cup of granola

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of coconut shavings

Instructions

In a blender, mix together the one cup of peaches, the whole banana, almond milk, and honey until smooth. (Tip: The more milk, the thinner the smoothie base. Less milk means a thicker smoothie base.) Pour into a bowl, and top with the peach slices, blackberries, blueberries, chia seeds, granola and coconut shavings. Enjoy fresh, or refrigerate for up to 48 hours!