Lions’ Plate: Foolproof layered chicken wrap

By Debra Kate Schafer

Correspondent

Between classes, assignments, clubs and internships, it can be hard to find time in the middle of the day to grab lunch. It can be especially difficult to make the meal yourself because the dining hall is closed if you live off campus. Trying out a healthy and exciting dish just might make lunchtime more interesting. Even on your busiest day, this chicken wrap recipe covers all of your cravings in a quick, fresh and foolproof way.

Ingredients:

1 grilled chicken breast (Cut into strips or cubes, by preference)

1/2 cup of strawberries (Sliced)

1/4 cup of cheddar cheese (Grated)

1 handful of spinach leaves

1/2 cup of cooked brown rice

2 strips of fried bacon (Sliced in half or crumbled)

2 spinach tortillas

Honey mustard dip or dressing

Instructions:

Lay each tortilla flat out on a plate. Fill the tortilla with the first six ingredients, layering them to your preference. Drizzle honey mustard over the top of the ingredients, staying toward the middle of the wrap for less mess. Roll the tortilla around the ingredients into a wrap, and enjoy!