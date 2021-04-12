Monday Motivation: Running through a pandemic

By Jordyn Sava

Staff Writer

Track and field is back at the College, but with many changes. The meet schedule, means of practicing and the mentality of the team are all things that look a bit different amidst the pandemic.

For starters, many precautions are in place this season to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the sport. This includes wearing mandatory masks when entering and exiting the track, regular temperature checks and Covid testing three times a week for student athletes.

Junior business management major and runner on the track and field team Zach LiVecchi said that one major change this season is that the entire team has been split up into pods based on gender and event group.

“We all workout within our event groups at different ends of the track to ensure proper social distancing,” LiVecchi said. “Masks are encouraged at all times but are not mandatory while actually running as long as we are socially distant and within our pod.”

Not only do these pods promote social distancing, but it makes contact tracing much easier in the event that someone on the team tests positive.

Junior elementary education and psychology major and runner on the team Kelsey Kobus said that another change was the eliminated break between the cross country and track and field season.

“We had a cross country conference championship in the spring and then started track meets the week after,” Kobus said. “The meets are definitely smaller and spectators aren’t really allowed, but it’s still been really fun to be with the team again and compete as much as we can.”

To adjust to these changes, both LiVecchi and Kobus said they owe a lot of thanks to their coaches. Over the past year when seasons were cancelled and then postponed, the coaches played a major role in helping the athletes stay in shape for when they did eventually return.

“Thankfully our coaches were always available and were able to send us workouts each month so we could follow an efficient schedule to help us grow stronger, even being on our own,” LiVecchi said.

When Covid-19 first hit last spring, the team practiced many techniques to mentally stay close to one another while physically forced to be apart. Whether it be through Zoom calls, different challenges on social media or reaching out to one another, the team was dedicated to staying connected to one another and strengthening their team bond.

In the fall, they continued those activities but added what Kobus referred to as a “Countdown Challenge,” which was a great motivator for the team to get excited for their upcoming season.

“We got in teams and had a different virtual challenge everyday to countdown the days until the first day of official practice,” she said. “We also had workouts we were still expected to do, so sometimes people would meet up in small groups within their houses to complete them as well.”

Like many college students, Kobus’s mental health has taken a hit due to Covid. She says the uncertainty of everything and making sure not to get sick was the hardest part.

“Whenever there were times I would catch myself feeling down I would try to do whatever I could to make myself and my friends feel better, even if it seemed really small in the moment,” she said.

A mental health tip Kobus has lived by this year is to ensure a set amount of time each day to do something for yourself.

“Even if it’s just time to watch an episode of your favorite show it can really make a difference for the day,” she said. “It’s important to do things that make you happy and to take your mind off of any stressors or difficulties.”

As a member of a team sport, Kobus constantly reminds herself that it is important to look at each day as a new opportunity to enjoy and get better at what you love to do.

“No matter how hard it may be to get out of the door everyday, you will never regret getting your workout done for the day,” Kobus said. “Each day is an opportunity to enjoy your sport and get better, because you never know when the sport can be taken away from you.”

Still, it was not always easy to find motivation to go out for a run everyday, especially with many public places being closed.

Even with no future season in sight, LiVecchi wanted to improve in the sport in whatever way possible. To achieve his goals, he pushed past any obstacles that came in his way, and put in the work. When he had moments of doubt or was feeling unmotivated, he would remind himself, “every little thing I do now makes me that much better.”

LiVecchi applauds everyone on the track for being “strong, dedicated, and extremely talented.”

“Everyone found a way to persevere and keep pushing themselves even though there was no telling how long before we would be able to meet up with each other again and compete,” he said.

Though this year has been a crazy one, Kobus wants to remind everyone that they are not alone.

“Most people are feeling the same way you are and if you’re ever feeling down, reaching out to family, friends and even coaches will definitely help,” she said.





