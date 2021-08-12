Friday, August 13, 2021
Home News College announces 'temporary' fall mask requirement indoors
News

College announces ‘temporary’ fall mask requirement indoors

President Foster announced an indoor mask mandate in a campus-wide email Thursday morning.

By Ian Krietzberg

By Ian Krietzberg
Managing Editor

Indoor face coverings will be required for everyone on campus regardless of vaccination status amid rising Delta variant concerns, President Foster announced in a campus-wide email Thursday morning.

“Accordingly, effective Monday, August 16, 2021, TCNJ requires all persons on campus, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors.”

This does not apply to students in residence halls, Foster noted in her email.

“In addition,” Foster added, “any in-person mandates for one-on-one or small-group meetings, such as counseling, advising, office hours, or mentoring sessions, are hereby relaxed to allow such meetings to occur via Zoom or other medium when requested by a participant.”

Despite the rising levels of the Delta variant throughout the country and state, classes will remain in-person, with the Academic Affairs Readiness Task Force providing guidance to faculty on how best to “navigate” instruction while this indoor mask mandate remains in effect. 

In addition, and effective on August 30, 2021, unvaccinated students and employees who come to campus will now be required to take a Covid-19 test twice weekly. 

“Let me emphasize that the enhanced masking requirement and other measures are temporary. We will continually monitor case metrics and will amend these new restrictions once case numbers and transmissibility fall to safer levels,” Foster said. “We are heartened by data from Europe and other U.S. states that show rapid declines in case rates after a spike. We hope that this is our experience as well and that the campus community will live, work, and learn on campus this fall semester as originally planned.”

Previous articleJeremy Piven: ‘We’re All Storytellers’
Ian Krietzberg

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Unvaccinated students without exemption to be deregistered from classes, College says

Camille Furst - 0
The College has told students that failure to upload proof of Covid-19 vaccination without an approved exemption by Aug. 9 will result in being deregistered from classes, according to an email sent to students who haven't submitted their vaccination record or been officially exempt. 
Read more
News

Man charged in fatal drunk driving accident pleads guilty, sentencing date set

Rishi Shah - 0
David Lamar, the man responsible for the crash that took the life of sophomore Michael Sot, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault by auto and one count of second-degree death by auto in a virtual hearing on June 11.
Read more
News

‘Be the change.’ Class of 2021 celebrates in-person graduation despite pandemic

Sean Leonard - 0
Despite an unusual and challenging senior year, the Class of 2021 celebrated their graduation and time at the College on campus. The commencement ceremonies were separated by school and spread over three days, from May 19 to 21. Each graduate was allowed four guests, and the ceremonies were also live-streamed.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Hettinger on ‘Atypical’ returns to Netflix for third season despite controversy
Robert porter on The scoop on Halo Farm
Case of the Month: Sigrid M. Stevenson on Grad student killed in Kendall in ’77, the unsolved story
Maria Garcia on Vaccinations rise in NJ as cases fall
Mary Unger on Letter from William Green Plantation Committee on recent controversy
Rubix Market Research on Public health expert discusses medical geography in Brown Bag
Patriot on OPINION: Unethical Senators within Trump’s impeachment trial
Paula Morrie on Students use artistic endeavors as personal outlets
Clinical Research on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
Clinical Research Coursews on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu