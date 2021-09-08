Thursday, September 9, 2021
Home International Democrats stand divided in wake of $3.5 trillion spending package
International

Democrats stand divided in wake of $3.5 trillion spending package

By Mike Sherr

Mike Sherr
International Editor

House Democrats attempted to overcome division over President Biden’s agenda during a debate on Aug. 23 and 24 before members of Congress returned to their districts for a week. The main concern of the debate is trying to fix the stalemate between the progressives and moderates of the majority party. 

Nine Democrats, including New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottenheimer, announced on Aug. 12 that they will not consider the $3.5 trillion budget resolution until after the $1 trillion infrastructure bill has been approved by the House. The resolution only needs support from Democrats as it is being implemented through the reconciliation process.

In a letter written by the Democrats, provided by The New York Times, they said that “[they] simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this once in a century, bipartisan infrastructure package.”

Progressives are worried that moderates in the Senate will not pass the full $3.5 trillion package and instead will try to reduce the price (Flickr).

According to The Brookings Institute, reconciliation is a way for Congress to pass legislation relating to taxes, spending or debt with only a simple majority and has been used by both Republicans and Democrats. Normally, a bill would need a majority of votes in the House and 60 votes from the Senate to avoid a filibuster. Reconciliation is critical to Biden’s legislative agenda as the Senate is only controlled by the Democrats because of Vice President Kamala Harris and the $3.5 trillion package has little support from Republicans.

To use this process, both the House and the Senate need to pass a budget resolution for a given fiscal year that has reconciliation instructions embedded in it. Democrats are drafting a budget resolution for the 2022 fiscal year and will use it to enact Biden’s sweeping social spending plan. The recent dissent by moderate Democrats leaves the reconciliation process in jeopardy as the party only holds the House with a slim majority.        

On the left-wing of the party, members of the Progressive Caucus wrote a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stating that a majority of its members will not vote in favor of the infrastructure bill unless the budget increase is voted on either simultaneously or prior to the budget resolution. 

Progressives are worried that moderates in the Senate will not pass the full $3.5 trillion package and instead will try to reduce the price. They demanded that measures for climate action, health care reform and a provision that makes community college tuition-free for two years be fully funded in the Senate’s version of the budget resolution. 

Pelosi hoped to break the stalemate and, according to Politico, set a deadline for the infrastructure bill vote on Sept. 27. While this decision resolves the problem for the moderates, the progressive’s demands are unresolved. 

Previous articleProfessors share concerns, challenges in returning to campus
Next articleUS opens new routes for Afghan allies to evacuate
Mike Sherr

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Israel crafts aid deal with Palestine

Signal Contributor - 0
On Aug. 30, Israel has brokered a multifaceted deal with Palestine, according to AP. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and drafted the two-part agreement which yielded two major outcomes: a $155 million loan and a promise to “resolve the residency status” of around 5,000 families residing in the war-torn Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Read more
International

Senate opens investigation into US role in Afghanistan chaos

Signal Contributor - 0
On Aug. 17, Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement highly critical of President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and announced an investigation into the Administration’s strategic and logistical failures which led to the collapse of the country to Taliban forces on Aug. 15.
Read more
International

US opens new routes for Afghan allies to evacuate

Hailey Ruane - 0
In just a little over a week, the Taliban has swiftly taken complete control over Afghanistan, causing millions throughout the country to flee their homes and seek safety outside of the borders. The Taliban has terrorized the population for decades, but escaping their power is as urgent as ever due to the Aug. 31 deadline for U.S troops to leave the country. According to CNBC, 48,000 people have been evacuated since Aug. 14, and placed in temporary locations including U.S camps throughout the Middle East and Europe.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Nolan Godbold on Game on: Students’ creation enters contest
Brunilda Ponton on Student dies two days after sustaining critical injuries in head-on collision
John Hettinger on ‘Atypical’ returns to Netflix for third season despite controversy
Robert porter on The scoop on Halo Farm
Case of the Month: Sigrid M. Stevenson on Grad student killed in Kendall in ’77, the unsolved story
Maria Garcia on Vaccinations rise in NJ as cases fall
Mary Unger on Letter from William Green Plantation Committee on recent controversy
Rubix Market Research on Public health expert discusses medical geography in Brown Bag
Patriot on OPINION: Unethical Senators within Trump’s impeachment trial
Paula Morrie on Students use artistic endeavors as personal outlets

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu