‘He’s All That’ proves Hollywood is running on two brain cells

By Shivani Srivastava

Correspondent

Where to begin with this mess of a movie?

This movie should have been advertised as 91 minutes of absolute cringe with a 100% guarantee of killing your brain cells. I hoped that Mark Waters, the director of “Mean Girls” (only one of the best chick flicks of all time), would reproduce at least half of that masterpiece in “He’s All That.” I obviously was wrong.

The Plot

Meet Padgett (Addison Rae), a popular, attractive, social-media influencer specializing in makeovers who happens to have the perfect boyfriend, perfect GPA (she did not study for one minute in the movie, but okay if you say so) and overall perfect life. Turns out her life is not-so-perfect after all (shocker!), as she lives with her single mom and is actually not rich (oh, the tragedy!) The plot begins with her boyfriend cheating on Padgett, which leads her to lose her reputation, influencer sponsorship and college fund. To reinstate herself as makeover queen and get her college fund back, Padgett makes a bet with her friend (a.k.a. the Walmart version of Regina George) to turn the unpopular, narcissistic, self-righteous Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Since this was the remake of “She’s All That,” this movie had a very simple job to do: follow an updated version of the same storyline. The movie starts off with mentions of TikTok and somewhat portrays the obsession surrounding social media that exists today; besides that, it’s a train wreck. All the events that happened felt so incoherent and nothing the characters said or did seemed to represent the behavior of high school students. Out of nowhere, Tanner Buchanan pulls out his karate moves from “Cobra Kai” and starts fighting the ex-boyfriend. Every transition to the next scene was abrupt and terribly executed by the director and the actors, and I couldn’t tell if they were horrendous at their jobs or if they did it on purpose (but why would they do that?). Even the emotional scenes were awkward and forcefully inserted in a poor attempt to give the characters depth.

And let’s not forget that the makeover was literally a haircut. The genius philosopher Cameron Kweller, who brilliantly stated how “all high schoolers are trying to be someone they’re not” just got a haircut and that was his entire transformation. That was Padgett’s whole “makeover” talent.

At least they accurately portrayed how some people get famous on social media for essentially nothing.

In the end, when Padgett decides to leave everything for Cameron to be her “authentic” self, I found myself very confused. What exactly did Padgett learn? Why is Cameron riding a horse on school grounds — isn’t that illegal? Wasn’t all this for college funds? Who is going to pay for college now? Has she decided to skip college like her beloved, super-duper wise boyfriend?

“He’s All That” had the chance to be an up-to-date sequel and could have used the premise to introduce the idea of falling in love without the ridiculous makeover part. At the very least they could have cast an average-looking actor instead of Tanner Buchanan in baggy clothes and long hair.

The Characters

Every character was incredibly boring. Lack of development, one-dimensional acting, no chemistry. The most interesting character for me was probably the mean girl because at least she had a purpose in life. The “bad guy” depicted was so unrealistic; I wish they gave him at least an ounce of real emotion.

The Writing

Copious amounts of forced humor. I laugh at anything and everything, and this movie didn’t even make me smile. I understand they were trying to copy the awkward humor that existed in “She’s All That,” but it was just terrible.

The Verdict

This movie only goes to show how easily society is willing to sacrifice the quality of art for flashy consumerism.

Why was Addison Rae cast in the first place?

Has Hollywood lost its mind?