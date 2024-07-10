Meet Finn, the Giant Cat Who Grew to the Size of a 9-Year-Old Child

Sharing is caring!

Finn might be a cat, but his size rivals that of a young child. As a Maine Coon, his impressive stature isn’t entirely surprising, given the breed’s reputation for large frames. Whenever Finn goes for a walk, he inevitably turns heads.

A Gentle Giant

Finn’s owner, Natalie Bowman, loves to carry him around despite his substantial weight. This magnificent male cat has reached an incredible length of 1.3 meters, which is about the height of an average 9-year-old child. Finn and Natalie live in San Carlos, California, just 20 kilometers south of San Francisco.

Surprising Passersby

When Natalie takes Finn on leash walks in their neighborhood, passersby are often stunned. Some even mistake him for a dog at first glance. “It’s really funny. They think he’s a dog, and then when they get closer, they exclaim, ‘Oh my god, it’s a cat!’ And they love him,” Natalie shared with Good News Network.

From Kitten to Colossus

Natalie adopted Finn in 2017 when he was just a 3.5-month-old kitten. True to his Maine Coon nature, he quickly grew both in height and weight, transforming into the gentle giant he is today.

A Loving and Affectionate Companion

Despite his imposing size, Finn is as gentle and affectionate as they come. Natalie describes him as a “docile and curious” companion who is always up for a cuddle. Finn’s need for affection is so strong that he sometimes shows signs of separation anxiety. On days when Natalie senses he might struggle with her absence, she brings him to her workplace.

A Hearty Appetite

Finn’s substantial size comes with a significant appetite. Natalie spends around $150 each month on his food, as he enjoys three to four meals a day. When visitors meet Finn for the first time, they often compare him to a lynx or a wildcat due to his size and appearance. However, Finn is the exact opposite of a wild creature; he’s very sociable and gets along wonderfully with Natalie’s other cat.

Finn’s story is a testament to the unique charm of Maine Coons, showcasing their extraordinary size and equally large hearts. This gentle giant continues to bring joy and surprise to everyone he meets.

