Did the US Supreme Court Just Give Trump a Major Victory in the Colorado Election?

In a marked triumph for the former President, the United States Supreme Court has struck down a state-level decision to exclude Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot for the presidential primaries in 2024. This ruling arrives at a crucial juncture — the eve of Super Tuesday, poised to set the stage for 15 states casting their primary votes.

Supreme Court Sides with Trump

In a rare moment of unanimity, the highest court in the country decreed that an individual state cannot bar a presidential hopeful from contesting in national elections. Notably, this reverses the prior verdict by Colorado’s highest court, which had contended Trump was unfit to stand due to allegations of inciting the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Such action, as argued by Trump’s detractors, was deemed in violation of the Constitution’s stance against insurrectionists holding office.

The Rationale Behind the Ruling

The justices, through an unattributed 13-page opinion, clarified that only Congress holds the reins to declare a presidential candidate unfit, not any one of the 50 states singularly. Their judgment pivots on the constitutional mandate and forewarns of potential pandemonium where a presidential candidate could be deemed ineligible in some states but not others, all based on identical accusations.

Division Among Justices

Despite the unanimous agreement that Trump should remain on the ballot, the Justices showed a split in their views on whether this decision should extend broadly. The majority of five stand firm in holding that no state should be able to remove a federal candidate from the ballot. However, four justices opine that this deliberation should have remained confined.

In Favor of Broader Implications

Five justices, forming the majority, stressed the importance of a uniform rule that no state can disqualify a federal candidate. This emphasizes a federal framework over state-by-state disparities.

Against Broader Implications

On the flip side, three liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — expressed concern that the broader reading might close off other federal constitutional enforcement avenues. Meanwhile, Justice Amy Coney Barrett penned a concurrent opinion admitting the complexities involved and questioning if federal legislation is the sole enforcement path of the Constitution’s provisions.

Trump’s Reaction and the Path Ahead

“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” — Trump’s exuberance was palpable on his social media. Looking ahead, the Supreme Court’s docket holds at least two more Trump-centric cases with bearings on his 2024 political ambitions. With Trump currently implicated in unprecedented charges spanning four separate criminal cases, he has vocally sought immunity, asserting that his actions aimed at challenging the 2020 election results were presidential duties. This appeals to the Supreme Court is set for discussion later in the year.

What Comes Next for Trump

* Immunity from Prosecution: A three-judge federal appeals panel unanimously disagreed with Trump’s claim to immunity. The Supreme Court will deliberate this argument soon.

* Delayed Trial: The trial, which was on the calendar to begin this week, is now on indefinite hiatus.

* In Question: Another focal issue for the Supreme Court is the law applied to charge individuals in connection with the January 6 riot — the same law underpinning Trump’s indictment in Washington.

* New York State Court Trial: On another front, Trump faces another trial for his alleged attempt to conceal a ‘hush money’ payment, regarding which he has categorically denied all allegations.

Standing as the first ex-president to face criminal charges, Trump’s legal battles contribute to a rich tapestry of constitutional quandaries and a litmus test of presidential accountability. Each court decision is not merely a procedural step but a potential pivot in the annals of American jurisprudence.

