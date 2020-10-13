Lions’ Plate: Two-pot stir fry with endless possibilities

By Debra Kate Schafer

Correspondent

Nothing is more exciting than a dish that can be made with just a handful of utensils. With less to clean and more counter space to cut up extra ingredients, a recipe requiring minimal utensils should probably be a staple on your menu at least once a week. The simplicity of a singular pot or pan is thrilling to many, so two-pot recipes often get overlooked. However, don’t count this one out just yet.

A stir fry is the perfect example of a two-pot recipe, since all you have to do is throw some vegetables, protein and a sauce or glaze of your choice into one pan while you cook the rice of your choice in another. After that, you’re practically done!

Stir fry is known for bursting flavors, which means that creating one with veganism in mind should not deter your interest in it either. Chicken, shrimp or beef is rarely the main event when it comes to a stir fry, so an extra firm tofu or a safe meat-free replacement is not only an equally efficient way to go, but it also doesn’t take anything away from the dish’s flavor.

So if you’re just trying it out, a stir fry is a perfect place to do so because it’s just one element in a melting pot of flavors — a singular melting pot, that is.

Ingredients

2 sautéed chicken breasts (sliced)

1 tablespoon of canola oil

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

4 garlic cloves (Minced)

1 bunch of green onions (Minced)

1 tablespoon of fresh ginger (Shredded or minced)

1/2 of a teaspoon of red pepper flakes

10 ounces of baby spinach

2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds

2 teaspoons of sesame oil

2 cups of rice (Your choice: own, white, cauliflower, etc.)

Instructions

Sautée your chicken breasts until golden on both sides. Slice vertically into strips. In a nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil over low heat. Once the oil is hot but not smoking, gently add the chicken and drizzle with 1 tablespoon soy sauce. Stir frequently for 3-5 minutes until hot, but not smoking. Add the garlic, roughly two-thirds of the green onion, ginger, chili paste and the remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce. Stir and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Gradually add in the spinach, stirring as you do so. Stir in the sesame seeds and the sesame oil. After two minutes with the sesame seeds and oil, remove your skillet from the heat. Sprinkle the rest of your green onions over the top and add additional soy sauce if desired. Plate over or next to your rice of choice and sprinkle the red pepper flakes on top.