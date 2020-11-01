Lions’ Plate: Chocolate drizzled, no-bake granola bars

By Debra Kate Schafer

Staff Writer

For many college students, granola bars, yogurt bars and protein bars make up a large portion of the weekly diet. The quick-to-grab, easy-to-travel-with items are a staple for students on the go.

In between exam periods is the perfect time to try your hand at making your very own snack-time treat. With just a few ingredients, this recipe for no-bake breakfast bars is not only easy, but is so scrumptious and healthy that you won’t even believe that you made it at home.

They are sweet with a chocolate drizzle, but still encompass the best of healthy fats, thanks to an almond butter base. Whether you eat it for breakfast or not, these bars are off the charts when compared to the snacks we’ve gotten used to devouring during our minimal free time.

Ingredients

1/2 cup (125g) almond butter

3/4 cup (150g) coconut oil

6 tablespoons (127g) honey, maple syrup, or agave

2 and 3/4 cups (250g) porridge oats

2 cups (50g) Rice Krispies

1/2 cup (65g) chopped nuts

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 of a cup of dark chocolate

Instructions

Line an 8×8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper or foil. Add the almond butter, coconut oil and honey into a microwave-safe bowl. Heat until completely melted. Add the oats, Rice Krispies, nuts, salt and cinnamon into the melted liquid. Mix everything slowly until well-combined. Scoop the mixture out onto the prepared pan and press firmly until flat and even. Cover the laid out mixture with plastic wrap or foil and freeze for one to two hours. After freezing, take out the pan, remove covering and slice into your preferred size of bars. Place your hot chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and microwave for 1 minute 30 seconds. Stir until smooth (Put the bowl back in the microwave for 20 second intervals if necessary to melt more). Using a spoon lightly dipped into the bowl with the melted dark chocolate, drizzle the chocolate over the sliced bars in the pan. Once cooled (15 minutes minimum), remove the sliced bars up from the pan and enjoy! These bars can stay for up to two weeks in a refrigerator when placed in an air-tight container.