OPINION: Congress more unified in wake of attack on Capitol Building

By Jax DiEugenio

Staff Writer

A long-divided country and government met its breaking point on Jan. 6th — a date that will be remembered as one of the darkest days in United States history. Yet out of the ashes of insurrection is a more unified American government that has the clear intent to preserve the Constitution.

When tested in its darkest hour, the American government sustained order. Onward into the upcoming Biden administration, a greater emphasis on transparency and truth will be placed on the president’s words and actions.

Raphael Warnock was elected in the state of Georgia, solidifying his place in history as the first African-Amerian senator from the state. This historical moment was quickly overshadowed — just hours later — a group of pro-Trump rioters, adorned with confederate flags and pro-Trump propaganda, wreaked havoc and chaos, enabling the death of a woman in a setting none other than the hallowed halls of America’s paramount lawmaking establishment, the U.S. Capitol building.

The event was described in a chilling tweet by Republican Congressman from Illinois, Rep. Adam Kinzinger as a “coup attempt.”

The extent of the siege was shocking — besides shattering windows, defacing the Senate chamber and ransacking offices, members of Congress were forced into lockdown for their safety.

While this is not the first attack on democracy on American soil, it is the first to be inspired domestically by the sitting president. In this difficult hour, Washington lawmakers joined forces across the political aisle, standing firm in their preeminent positions as stewards of America and the Constitution. The actions and words of the congressmen, women and senators following the attack against the Capitol earlier in the day served as a true test of the American governmental system, proving its innate ability to preserve the ideals of democracy.

Proudly perpetrated and mobilized by President Donald Trump, politicians from both sides of the aisle exclaimed their utter disgust for his actions, ultimately reconvening later on that night to confirm the electoral win that President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris secured.

Expressing disdain for the president’s handling of the situation, a former trump ally Ben Sasse (R-NE) Tweeted: “Today, the United States Capitol—the world’s greatest symbol of self-government—was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard—tweeting against his vice president for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.”

The disruptive purpose of the siege — to prevent the certification of the president-elect — failed. In fact, it backfired on its partakers entirely. Reconvening later that night, Senators who had walked into their offices that morning, ready and willing to reject the results of the presidential election in their support of President Trump, now outwardly motioned against him.

Among them was Senator Kelly Loffler (R-GA). Fresh out of a clear defeat for her Senate seat, she stood beside President Trump in support at a rally just days ago. Following this incident, his actions forced her to reconsider:

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors.”

As the president’s closest allies flee, it becomes blatantly apparent where these Senators’ true loyalty lies — with the United States Constitution and government.

Another fierce enabler of President Trump, Senator Linsay Graham (R-SC), agreed to support the Electoral College certification saying, “enough is enough.”

The open rejection within the President’s own party displays a unified, bipartisan effort to uphold truth, morality and the laws of our country. Further, on both sides of the aisle, several Congress members and Senators are calling for impeachment or use of the 25th amendment.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) expressed the immediacy for this motion in a tweet, stating: “I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Supporting the removal of the President, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) stated, “It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment and to end this nightmare. We will arise from this. But we cannot forget what led us here: The liars and conspiracy authors are already at it again this morning with false narratives about yesterday’s disaster.”

As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares to take office at the end of the month, citizens and lawmakers alike are anticipating a peaceful transfer of power between administrations. Fresh out of what is considered by many to be one of the most woeful ends to a presidential administration, we gain a clearer perspective of our government’s true intentions of maintaining a high standard of order and morality.

President-Elect Biden has promised to be a president for all Americans, regardless of their party affiliation. The people’s voice in democracy must be represented by someone who represents the collective wellbeing of the country, not just the individuals who agree with their thinking.