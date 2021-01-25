Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Arts & Entertainment

‘Harry Potter’ live action series is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter

By Alycia Gilb

By Alycia Gilb
Reviews Editor

This morning, exclusive news broke that HBO is in the beginning stages of developing a live-action “Harry Potter” series. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that HBO executives have been meeting with writers to discuss ideas for the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, even 19 years after the first “Harry Potter” film was released, it’s still a “top priority” for Warner Bros. to expand the franchise, as it’s one of the most lucrative names in their roster.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that it comes as no surprise that Warner Bros. and HBO are developing this new series, given how much money the franchise has made in the past 19 years. One of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time, the “Harry Potter” empire – including its books, merchandise, movies, etc. – has an estimated net worth of $25 billion. With seven books, eight movies, theme parks, and a Broadway show, Harry Potter has undoubtedly become a household name across the globe. 

(JKRowling.com / Debra Hurford Brown).

This television series wouldn’t be the first time that the “Harry Potter” franchise has strayed away from the seven books — in 2016, Warner Bros. released “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” a movie based off of the 2001 book of the same name by J.K Rowling. The series is a prequel to “Harry Potter” and follows Newt Scamander, the author of one of Harry’s Hogwarts textbooks. “Fantastic Beasts” has released two movies, with a final expected in 2022. 

J.K Rowling, along with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, also released a two-part play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” in 2016. The story takes place seven years after the last Harry Potter book and tells the story of a grown up Harry and his son, Albus Severus Potter. The play was adapted and turned into a Broadway show in 2018.

As for the storyline of the new “Harry Potter” series, ideas still seem to be up in the air, and The Hollywood Reporter did not delve into specifics of the series. 

Whatever the storyline may be, it’s safe to predict that the release of the new “Harry Potter” series will be met with the same “potterhead” enthusiasm that welcomed each one of the past films.

Alycia Gilb

