Spring-Flex Covid-19 begins with 29 cases, 13 on campus

By Len La Rocca

Managing Editor

Twenty-nine students have tested positive for Covid-19 as the first week of the Spring-Flex plan is underway, 13 of which are on-campus students, according to contact tracing coordinator Rafia Siddiq.

Per the College’s protocols, these on-campus students were identified by contact tracers and have been moved to designated isolation rooms in Townhouses West.

According to Siddiq, these cases are spread out among residence halls on campus. “The 13 on-campus cases were not concentrated in any specific location. The students

resided on 11 different floors of campus residence halls (where a grouping of townhouses

is considered a floor),” she wrote.

She also emphasized not to assume that all students being relocated have tested positive as close contacts have also been moved to isolation rooms on campus.

Close contacts are being relocated to New Residence Hall and all students in isolation will have meals delivered to them, Foster wrote in her December campus update.

Prepared for positive test results, the College is using a comprehensive plan to prevent further spread while accommodating quarantined students.

“Students will be provided with a recommended packing list and a cart to transport their belongings,” Foster wrote. “During this time, TCNJ Dining Services will take meal orders and deliver food to the new location. Students are not allowed to leave these rooms/units until they have been cleared by Student Health Services and/or CovidComply.”

The College advises students who feel ill to contact Student Health Services at 609-771-2889.