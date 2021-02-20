Saturday, February 20, 2021
Home Arts & Entertainment ‘Behind Her Eyes’ is sure to surprise
Arts & EntertainmentReviews

‘Behind Her Eyes’ is sure to surprise

By Jayleen Rolon

By Jayleen Rolon
Staff Writer

A maze of lies. A maze of secrets. A maze of tricks. A maze of truth.

The best way I can describe Netflix’s new limited series, “Behind Her Eyes,” which is based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough with the same title, is that you step into a maze. It’s a psychological thriller that follows Louise Barnsley (Simona Brown), a single mom who longs for more excitement in her life. She begins an affair with her boss David Fergusen (Tom Bateman) after spilling a drink on him in a bar. Alongside their affair, Louise befriends his mysteriously troubled wife, Adele (Eve Hewson). 

The limited series ‘Behind Her Eyes’ was released Feb. 17 (Netflix).

Based on the synopsis you might assume, as I did, that this series is yet another affair storyline to add to the list. When you step foot into the maze, you realize that it gets more complex the deeper you go; a breath of fresh air in an age of predictable media. From the beginning of the series we quickly learn that Louise struggles with severe night terrors on a consistent basis that wake her up in a panic. Meanwhile, Adele and David’s marriage lacks the chemistry and romance present in David’s affair, with several encounters between the married couple that vaguely reference Adele’s ominous past. 

As Louise becomes increasingly involved with the mind games David and Adele partake in out of spite — suspicious games that involve David’s constant monitoring of Adele’s whereabouts and insisting that she takes medication he prescribed her —  Adele teaches her how to lucid dream as a way to remedy her night terrors. Soon Louise has what appears to be the best of both worlds, sleeping with David and bonding with Adele, until Adele begins turning Louise against David, using whatever means necessary to do so. We learn that David saved Adele from a tragic house fire that killed both her parents when she was 17, raising suspicions about the cause of the fire. Simultaneously, flashback Adele from over ten years prior bonds with Rob, a recovering drug addict, during her stay at a rehab facility following the death of her parents. More of this twisted web of lies is unraveled by the minute.

At times I wondered whether this series was simply contributing to the stigma surrounding mental illness, given the focus on Adele’s past trauma as well as her obsession with her husband “looking after her.” However, as the show went on and the lines between truth and falsehood were blurred, I realized that the focus seemed to be on properly treating illness before it distorts reality. For example, Louise tells Adele that her struggle with night terrors were always invalidated by health professionals so she was forced to live with them without treatment. 

Another example is Anthony, whose parents take him to see David to handle his substance abuse, trying to learn healthy boundaries with his psychiatrist after forming an unhealthy bond with him. Adele’s character is not demonized for being mentally unstable — she’s demonized for her habits of deceit and mind games, and I think that’s an important distinction to make.

Additionally, the series clearly showed a prime example of what a lack of boundaries can do to a relationship. David prescribes his own wife antipsychotics and sedatives, while his wife interferes in his personal relationships out of fear that they will drive him away from her. In the end, they are both trapped in an unhealthy marriage.

A shocking twist involving astral projection within the final moments of the series left my mind spinning and made me want to rewatch the show again in this different context. As far as plot twists go, I have a knack for guessing them before they are revealed, proving that they are far more predictable than they should be; this one I could not have seen coming. Predictability is comfortable; surprise is fun if done right.

Some series are meant to be easy watches with easy-to-follow plots and predictable twists while others will surprise you. One of the good things about the massive selection of media to consume is that you can choose whether you want to be rattled or not.

The plot of this series itself is enough to give you whiplash by the end, and as if that wasn’t enough, the use of audio and visual techniques make the series that much more suspenseful and disorienting. From the heavy focus on Adele’s eyes and facial expressions to the use of music throughout, to the chilling depiction of Louise’s nightmares in which pill bottles spill endlessly onto the floor and her son screams for her, the series is meant to be a bewildering rollercoaster. It succeeds at that, providing a not-so-fun, yet unforgettable maze for the audience to navigate across six episodes.

Previous articleMercer County consolidates vaccination centers, cites low vaccine supply
Jayleen Rolon

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

What We’re Watching on Netflix: ‘I Care a Lot’

Zoe Talbot - 0
A con artist and legal guardian, Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) claims to be thoughtful and caring as she takes on hundreds of elderly wards. In reality, she is selling their belongings for a profit while they sit in care facilities. Ruthless and cunning, Grayson is sure she has found the perfect target, but the mark ends up being more trouble than she appears. 
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Not mad, just disappointed: Wallows releases deluxe version of ‘Remote’ EP

Joey Gibbs - 0
Lacking any sort of cohesion and suffering from bouts of uninspiredness or overly-produced sounds, Remote is a clear indication that Wallows is still wading their feet in waters of their potential. 
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Pentatonix’s ‘The Lucky Ones’ blends the worlds of pop and mental health

Jayleen Rolon - 1
Five years after the release of their first original album, Pentatonix, the five-member sensational pop acapella group — known for their creative covers of popular songs and their five holiday albums — released their newest album, “The Lucky Ones” on Feb. 12. This 11-track album was two years in the making, said Scott Hoying, the baritone, in a celebratory Instagram post.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Amy on Tragic truth to being ‘thin’
James Wilson on OPINION: Unethical Senators within Trump’s impeachment trial
Paul Stapleton on ‘Red Dot’ fails to address dead-ends
Holly on ‘Red Dot’ fails to address dead-ends
James Wilson on Inside the College’s Covid-19 isolation
Jo Sedz on Pentatonix’s ‘The Lucky Ones’ blends the worlds of pop and mental health
Hilari Claudiac on Public health expert discusses medical geography in Brown Bag
Online pharmacist on Freshmen begin the college experience beyond the screen
Joanna on Republican Senators propose $600 billion stimulus package
This is actual fake news on GME stock fiasco is the last straw for working class America

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu