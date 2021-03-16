Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home International CDC allows small vaccinated gatherings, releases new data
International

CDC allows small vaccinated gatherings, releases new data

By Hailey Ruane

By Hailey Ruane
Staff Writer

The CDC released a new set of highly anticipated guidelines on March 8 for people who are now fully vaccinated. 

The CDC states that vaccinated individuals can meet indoors with no masks among other fully vaccinated people. Beyond that, people are allowed to meet with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, as long as they are not at a high risk if infected by the virus.

Although promising for the future, there are still restrictions in place for those who are vaccinated. Masks and social distancing are still required when in public and when around people from multiple households. Travelling is still strongly discouraged. 

CDC guidelines also warn that, “We’re still learning how effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.”

The CDC no longer prohibits gatherings between households, so long as all parties are fully vaccinated and none of the participating members are at high risk (Envato Elements).

Variants could be another issue if the vaccines do not prevent the variants. CNN states that, “more readily transmissible variants have now been confirmed in nearly every state, while we work to quickly vaccinate people more and more each day, we have to see this through.”

Overall, the world has seen a rise in cases over the recent months. The U.S alone had a spike around the holidays. The New York Times reported “the seven-day average of daily new virus cases was 57,400 as of Wednesday — a decrease of 16 percent from two weeks earlier.”

The U.S. is vaccinating civilians at a relatively sufficient rate. With the recent increase in cases, the U.S. is nevertheless picking up the pace and holding its place as the country with the highest number of vaccinations. The New York Times states that the U.S. has vaccinated over 98 million people. The U.K follows in second place with over 24 million vaccinations. 

People are eager to see family members and friends without the anxiety of the virus hanging over them. Although the news is promising, the CDC avises everyone to respect and follow the guidelines put in place in order for everyone’s lives to return to normal sooner rather than later.

According to Forbes, President Biden stated “I believe we’ll have enough… by the middle of May. It’s going to take longer to get it into their arms, but that’s how much vaccine we’ll have.”

Even with the vaccines not being available to the entire population just yet, NPR recorded that 21% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated, and that over 2.1 million shots a day are being distributed.

Previous articleTales from the tutors: How it works and how to be one
Hailey Ruane

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Killing of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi goes unpunished after two years

Sarah Adamo - 0
On the morning of Feb. 26, a U.S. intelligence report on the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrived, and its findings sent the country into an uproar.
Read more
International

Meghan Markle exposes racism in royal family

Ariel Steinsaltz - 0
On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing new details about the royal family and their behavior behind the grand walls of Buckingham Palace. 
Read more
International

Colleges across the U.S. compare Covid strategies

Hailey Ruane - 1
As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, colleges across the country have found ways of dealing with the virus while steadily working towards a normal college life for their students. While cases have climbed, there are noticeable differences to how universities handle the situations across the U.S.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Melissa Schaeffer on Pandemic changes in-classroom experience for music education majors
James Wilson on Colleges across the U.S. compare Covid strategies
hal siefest on Students question potential shelter-in-place following Covid spike
Dr. Donna Lisi on Single-dose vaccines now available from Johnson & Johnson
James Wilson on Students question potential shelter-in-place following Covid spike
Ally Tobler on OPINION: President Foster’s email ignores real cause of Covid-19 spike, will result in more harm than good
Bob on Brazil contradicts previous Covid response plan after investment proves useless
Riya on Trenton murders hit all-time high
Harold A Maio on ‘Behind Her Eyes’ is sure to surprise
Amy on Tragic truth to being ‘thin’

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu