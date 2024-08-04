Can You Find Which ‘G’ Is Written Correctly? Most People Can’t

Sharing is caring!

Let’s play a game! The elusive letter G. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have discovered that most people struggle to identify the correct form of the lowercase letter “g.” Despite using letters daily, there’s one lowercase letter that we find particularly tricky to recognize.

The Hidden Variations of ‘G’

Psychologists at Johns Hopkins University made an intriguing discovery: most people are unaware that there are two distinct forms of the lowercase “g.” One form, known as the “looptail g,” is commonly used in printed materials such as books, newspapers, and in fonts like Times New Roman and Calibri. While we encounter this form frequently, remembering its exact shape is a different challenge altogether.

The Study

In a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception & Performance, 38 volunteers were asked to list letters they believed had two printed variations. The results were surprising. Most participants couldn’t recall the looptail “g.” Only two people managed to write this form accurately. Co-author Gali Ellenblum noted that participants recognized the looptail “g” when they saw it but struggled to describe or reproduce it from memory.

The Challenge

Participants were then given a multiple-choice test with four different versions of the letter “g.” Out of 25 participants, only seven correctly identified the looptail “g.”

So, how can we know a letter without recognizing it? This might be because we’re not taught to write this version of “g” in school, according to Michael McCloskey, the study’s lead author. Even after searching for examples of the looptail “g” in texts and trying to reproduce it, only one participant succeeded, while half the group reverted to the more familiar open-tail “g.”

The Familiar ‘G’

The open-tail “g” is the version most of us would write by hand. It resembles “a loop with a hook hanging down.” We recognize most letters partly because we learn to write them in school.

What the Findings Mean

“Our findings raise questions about the conditions under which extensive exposure does or does not lead to detailed, accurate, and accessible knowledge,” McCloskey said. In a related video on Johns Hopkins’ YouTube channel, viewers were shown four different “g” forms and asked to identify the correct one.

Answer: The correct “g” is number 3.

Implications for Learning and Technology

This study also prompted researchers to consider the impact of writing less and using more digital devices on our reading abilities. “What about children learning to read? Do they have more trouble with this form of ‘g’ because they haven’t been forced to pay attention to it and write it?” McCloskey asked. “Our findings give us an intriguing way to approach questions about the importance of writing for reading.”

In an era where typing often replaces handwriting, it’s fascinating to see how some nuances of letter forms might slip through the cracks. Next time you see a “g,” take a closer look—you might be surprised at what you find.

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to 'The Signal'. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter's journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism.

