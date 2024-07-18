IQ Test: How Would You Cross the River? Only 5% Solved This Extreme Scenario

Sharing is caring!

IQ tests can be a fun and engaging way to challenge your brain and evaluate your analytical skills. The following puzzle is a high-difficulty IQ test that only 5% of people have managed to solve. Do you have the sharp mind required to crack this challenge?

An IQ Test for the Sharpest Minds

This extreme puzzle not only demands quick analytical thinking but also requires patience and tenacity. It’s not just about intelligence—it’s about perseverance and logical reasoning.

The Farmer’s Dilemma: How to Cross the River with His Animals

In this IQ test, you’ll find an illustration depicting a farmer standing by a river with a lion, a lamb, and a bale of hay. The challenge is to figure out how the farmer can safely get all three across the river. Take your time to ponder the solution to this tricky puzzle.

The Solution: Step-by-Step Guide

To help the farmer cross the river safely with his animals, follow these steps:

First, the farmer takes the lamb across the river and leaves it on the other side. He then returns alone and takes the bale of hay across. He leaves the hay on the other side and brings the lamb back with him to the original side. This is necessary to prevent the lamb from eating the hay. Next, he takes the lion across the river and leaves it with the hay. Finally, he goes back one last time to retrieve the lamb and brings it across the river.

By following these steps, the farmer ensures that the lion does not eat the lamb and the lamb does not eat the hay. This logical sequence allows all the animals and the hay to cross the river safely.

Think you could solve it? If you managed to work it out without peeking at the solution, congratulations—you’re among the sharpest 5%! Share this puzzle with friends and see if they can figure it out too.

