IQ Test: Impossible Calculations! Only a Mathematician Could Solve This

Are you ready to challenge yourself with a math problem so tough that only mathematicians can solve it? If you’re up for the task, follow along with us.

Today’s challenge is a mathematical puzzle designed to test your IQ and exercise your brain. At first glance, this problem may seem impossible, but it’s a great way to stretch your analytical skills.

Without further ado, here is the problem you need to solve. Focus and good luck!

You are given several lines of equations with various symbols representing different values. Your task is to find the value of each symbol and solve the final equation.

Solution Step-by-Step

Did you manage to find the solution? If not, don’t worry. We’ll solve it together.

  1. First Line: The three shapes equal 45. Let’s replace the shape with X. This gives us the equation:3X = 45Solving for X, we get:X = 15
  2. Second Line: One bunch of bananas + one bunch of bananas + one shape equals 23. Given the shape is 15, we can substitute and solve:2 bunches of bananas = 23 – 152 bunches = 8Therefore, one bunch of bananas equals 4.
  3. Third Line: One bunch of bananas + one clock + one clock equals 10. Using the value of the bunch of bananas:4 + 2 clocks = 102 clocks = 10 – 42 clocks = 6So, one clock equals 3.

Now, let’s tackle the final part of the IQ test. The last line is:

One clock showing two hours + one bunch of bananas with three bananas + one bunch of bananas with three bananas + one shape with two parts = ?

Note that the symbols here are slightly different from the original symbols:

  • The clock now shows 2 hours.
  • The bunch of bananas has 3 bananas.
  • The shape has two parts.

Following our logic:

  1. Shape with Two Parts: If the shape with three parts equals 15, then each part equals 5. Therefore, the shape with two parts equals:2 parts x 5 = 10
  2. Bunch of Bananas with Three Bananas: If a bunch of four bananas equals 4, each banana is worth 1. So, a bunch of three bananas equals:3 x 1 = 3
  3. Clock Showing Two Hours: If the clock showing three hours equals 3, each hour is worth 1. Therefore, the clock showing two hours equals:2 x 1 = 2

Putting it all together, the final calculation is:

2 (clock) + 3 (bananas) + 3 (bananas) + 10 (shape) = 18

The answer to this IQ test is 18!

Engaging in these types of logic puzzles not only entertains but also helps keep your brain sharp. They improve memory, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities. So, take on the challenge and see if you can solve this seemingly impossible calculation!

