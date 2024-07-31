Test Your Skills: Only 1 in 10 People Have Found the Woman’s Cat in This Optical Illusion

Sharing is caring!

Put your observation skills to the test with this tricky optical illusion that’s stumped even the sharpest eyes. Only one person out of ten has managed to spot the woman’s cat hidden in the image within ten seconds. Are you up for the challenge?

The Challenge

Social media is abuzz with riddles and visual tests that friends and families share to stay connected and entertained. One such brain teaser that’s gained popularity is the “Can You Find the Woman’s Cat?” challenge. Read on to learn more about this intriguing puzzle.

The illustration features a drawn image of a woman holding a broom. She stands next to a bucket, facing a door, a curtain, and a brick wall.

Can You Find the Cat in Less Than 10 Seconds?

At first glance, the image doesn’t seem to offer many hiding spots for a cat. Yet, this illusion has divided the internet. Some users claim it’s easy to spot, while others find it nearly impossible.

“It’s obvious! It’s funny how so many people still can’t see it,” observed one Twitter user. Another person posted, “I’ve been staring at this image for two days.” “I took longer than I should have to find it! Finally got it,” remarked another user, adding an eye-rolling emoji.

The challenge lies in the fact that the cat’s silhouette is cleverly disguised, making it difficult for many to see immediately. People often look for a clear, distinct image of a cat, which adds to the confusion.

The Reveal

Ready for the answer? If you haven’t found the cat yet, here’s the trick: The cat’s silhouette is hidden in a way that can only be seen by rotating the image 90 degrees. Once you do, you’ll notice the outline of a cat formed between the woman’s hand and the draped curtain above.

Look for the lines that extend from the woman’s head to her forearm holding the broom. The shape twists towards the curtain and then closes back near her head to reveal the cat.

For a clearer understanding, here’s the image with the solution highlighted:

Feel like testing your observation skills further? If you enjoyed this challenge, there are plenty more puzzles and tests to explore. Keep your brain sharp and have fun with these engaging activities!

