These Giant Tunnels Are Not Of Human Or Geological Origin

About twenty years ago, geologists in South America stumbled upon a series of massive tunnels. After extensive investigation, it became clear that these formations were neither man-made nor the result of geological processes. So, how did these tunnels come to be?

A Geological Mystery

Heinrich Frank, a renowned Brazilian geologist specializing in karst geology, encountered one of these peculiar tunnels during his explorations. Karst landscapes are formed through the dissolution of soluble rocks like limestone and dolomite by slightly acidic rainwater. Over time, this process creates unique formations and terrains, including caves and tunnels.

While exploring a construction site in South America, Frank noticed a large hole embedded in a hillside. Intrigued, he decided to crawl inside and investigate further. The tunnel stretched for 4.5 meters, but Frank’s experience told him that this was not a product of geological activity. Moreover, there was no evidence suggesting human construction.

Claw Marks of the Past

Inside the tunnel, Frank discovered giant scratch marks on the ceiling, suggesting that prehistoric animals had carved out these spaces. Further research indicated that giant sloths were likely responsible for creating these tunnels between 8 million and 10,000 years ago. These “paleoburrows” have been found in abundance across Brazil and Argentina.

In the Rio Grande do Sul region alone, Frank and his team have discovered over 1,500 such tunnels. The longest extends 609 meters and stands about 1.8 meters high, likely dug by multiple generations of giant sloths.

The Builders: Giant Sloths

These ancient sloths were significantly larger than their modern counterparts, weighing several tons and standing over two meters tall. Equipped with long claws, they could easily dig through loose soil and soft rock, creating extensive tunnel networks.

Despite their immense size, there is evidence that humans occasionally hunted these giant sloths. In 2018, fossilized footprints of both sloths and humans found in Utah suggested that our ancestors once tracked these formidable creatures. Interestingly, prehistoric children seemed to have found joy in jumping into the water-filled footprints left by these massive animals.

The discovery of these tunnels not only sheds light on the behaviors of ancient sloths but also opens a fascinating window into the prehistoric interactions between humans and these giant creatures. These paleoburrows remain a testament to the incredible history etched into the landscapes of South America.

