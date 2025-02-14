10 Key Statistics That Define a Year of Internet Evolution

Sharing is caring!

In a recent report, Médiamétrie unveils key statistics reflecting the evolving digital landscape in France for 2024. The findings indicate a remarkable surge in internet accessibility, user engagement, and the rising influence of artificial intelligence in daily online activities.

Internet Accessibility on the Rise

As of 2024, 94% of French households now have access to the Internet, a significant increase from 82% a decade ago.

The country boasts 48.5 million daily internet users, with the average French citizen spending 2 hours and 40 minutes online each day, a notable rise from 2 hours and 6 minutes in 2019.

Mobile devices continue to dominate, with 80% of online time spent on smartphones. Additionally, applications account for an impressive 94% of the total internet time on mobile devices.

“The internet continues to progress, marked by increased devices, more connections, and longer usage times. Online media have seen heightened engagement, driven by significant sporting and political events and standing firm against the dominance of social media. The introduction of conversational AI tools, already utilized by one in five French citizens, broadens possibilities and accelerates the digitalization of our daily lives,” Bertrand Krug, Digital & Press Director

Shifting Online Engagement Patterns

The average time spent online has reached a striking 2 hours and 40 minutes daily. Among the 15-24 age group, this figure skyrockets to 4 hours and 21 minutes, showing a 23% increase since 2019. Older demographics are also notable, with the 50-64 age group spending 2 hours and 53 minutes, a 40% rise from 2019, while those aged 65 and older have increased their online presence by 82% to 1 hour and 53 minutes.

A prominent indicator of internet consumption is the average number of mobile internet sessions, which sits at 20 sessions lasting 11 minutes daily. For the 15-24 age demographic, this number peaks at 24 sessions averaging 14 minutes each.

Captivated Audiences Amidst Major Events

This year, the Olympics drove traffic to sports media sites and apps, attracting 31.3 million internet users in August 2024. A record-breaking 12.6 million visitors tuned in on August 2, the day France triumphed in swimming and BMX.

Similarly, news platforms saw unprecedented numbers, with 23.7 million visitors on June 30, coinciding with the first round of legislative elections, marking the highest non-pandemic spike in traffic.

Social Media’s Pervasive Role

Among the total time spent online, approximately 1 hour and 3 minutes is dedicated to social media and messaging services. The 15-24 age range allocates a substantial 60% of their daily online time (equivalent to 2 hours and 35 minutes) to these platforms, while users aged 50-64 spend about 50 minutes per day, which constitutes 29% of their online activity. Notably, 80% of internet sessions in the younger demographic include at least one visit to a social network.

The Rising Popularity of Online Entertainment

Overall, roughly 25% of total video consumption occurs via mobile, computers, or tablets. Streaming platforms thrive, with 78% of French citizens engaging with AVoD platforms (ad-supported free services), and about half of the population accessing either SVoD (subscription video on demand) or television-based services on a monthly basis across three devices.

Digital audio platforms, including streaming and radio, also attract around one in two French citizens each month. Online gaming is another significant aspect of digital entertainment, engaging nearly 68% of the French population monthly—a figure that has risen by 18% since October 2019.

“As social networks continue to capture a significant portion of online activity, entertainment—driven by video, audio, and online gaming—emerges as a genuine focal point. Video content is central, captivating 52.5 million French citizens on video websites and apps each month, and 26 million daily,” Catherine Poullet, Internet Audience Measurement Director

Growth in E-commerce and Emerging AI Trends

All sectors of e-commerce are growing, with retail websites and apps leading the way, drawing in 37.3 million unique monthly visitors, a 28% increase since 2019. The audience of pure e-commerce players has also witnessed an 11% growth over five years, totaling 44.2 million potential buyers online each month.

Savings from second-hand purchases, extreme discounts, and flash sales attract cost-conscious consumers, especially among younger demographics, as 15-34 year-olds represent 28% of the audience of extreme discount platforms, totaling 30.7 million monthly visitors.

Artificial Intelligence’s Impact

By December 2024, almost one in five French citizens is expected to utilize conversational AI tools, translating to approximately 12.2 million users, which is three times the number from December 2023. The youth demographic is particularly drawn to this technology, with 54% of the 15-24 age group monthly engaging with these AI tools.

