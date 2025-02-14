New Meme Coin Hits $1.3M in Pre-Sale Within Just 4 Days – Last Chance: 48 Hours Left to Grab Tokens at Rock-Bottom Prices!

The presale of the new meme coin BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) commenced four days ago, raising an impressive over $1.3 million in record time.

After surpassing the $1.1 million milestone last Thursday, the project managed to garner an additional $200,000 that same night. This surge has accelerated the fundraising efforts, contributing to its current total.

Investors are eagerly acquiring $BTCBULL due to the token’s utility. Holders can enjoy massive $BTC airdrops, and early buyers are poised to benefit from future BTC inflows over the coming years.

Crucially, $BTCBULL is currently listed at the low price of $0.00236 per token. The first phase of presale is generating a strong FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), which will conclude in less than two days. Prospective buyers are urged to act quickly to secure this valuable asset at the best possible price.

Texas May Activate a State Bitcoin Reserve and Boost Its Price

Over the past nine days, Bitcoin has been trading below $100,000, likely as a direct consequence of inflationary pressures. Recent data from the Consumer Price Index indicates a potential 3% rise, which presents a significant challenge for the Federal Reserve, as lowering interest rates remains on the horizon while inflation seems set to regain momentum.

A more stringent Fed typically instills caution among investors, prompting them to withdraw capital from higher-risk markets, particularly cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Nonetheless, the era of low interest rates—which has propelled cryptocurrency prices—might soon conclude. In fact, a proposal to establish a Bitcoin reserve aligns with a campaign promise of former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Senator Charles Schwertner introduced a bill aimed at creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve in Texas. This follows a similar proposal he introduced the previous month.

BREAKING: U.S. STATE TEXAS PROPOSED 2ND

STRATEGIC BITCOIN RESERVE BILL

WITH NO BUYING LIMIT. THIS IS GIGA BULLISH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MKm8DueuAY — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) February 13, 2025

Essentially, this new reserve would allow the state to invest public funds in select cryptocurrencies, targeting those with a market capitalization of at least $500 billion over the past 12 months. Currently, Bitcoin stands as the sole eligible crypto asset. Furthermore, it removes the annual purchase cap of $500 million, providing the state with the flexibility to acquire as many $BTC tokens as desired. This could lead to a bullish scenario for Bitcoin, with forecasts exceeding $150,000 or beyond this year.

$BTCBULL Holders to Receive Bitcoin Fractions at Each New Threshold

Early investors in BTC Bull could reap substantial rewards if Bitcoin reaches new price targets. Specifically, for each $BTCBULL token held, they will receive an airdrop of Bitcoin every time the leading cryptocurrency hits a new milestone.

The first target is $150,000, followed by increments of $50,000. In other words, the subsequent thresholds will be $200,000, $250,000, and so forth. In addition to airdrops, a burn mechanism is in place to reduce the number of $BTCBULL tokens.

It’s notable that BTC Bull has issued 21 billion tokens. Thus, the supply reduction process occurs through token burning, with targets set beyond $50,000. The initial threshold is $125,000, followed by $175,000, $225,000, etc.

When Bitcoin reaches $250,000, $BTCBull holders will receive a substantial airdrop. It comes as no surprise that investors are rapidly accumulating $BTCBULL tokens. Once the presale concludes, the opportunity for passive Bitcoin earnings through this project will no longer exist. There is little doubt that the price of $BTCBULL will rise following its official listing on exchange platforms.

2025: Predictions of Significant Bitcoin Growth Compared to Last Year

During 2024, Bitcoin saw a mere 125% surge. Should it reach $150,000 this year, that would represent a 54.7% increase from its current price of $96,974.

If Bitcoin rises by 125% relative to its current price, it will push us closer to the first burn.

Historically, the year following a halving event tends to be bullish for cryptocurrency. As noted by REKT Capital on X, BTC consistently shows double-digit gains during February of each post-halving year.

#BTC Bitcoin is currently in a Post-Halving year (2025) In Post-Halving years, Bitcoin has enjoyed double-digit upside in the month February: • 2013 (+61%) • 2017 (+23%) • 2021 (+36%) History suggests a double-digit upside February may lay ahead $BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/rJqe84E9qJ — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) January 24, 2025

Thus, Bitcoin could see even better returns in 2025, especially as it is a post-halving year. Additionally, the potential establishment of an American Bitcoin reserve is on the horizon.

Those purchasing $BTCBULL tokens today are certainly poised to enjoy the best returns. Investors can even stake their $BTCBULL tokens to increase Bitcoin airdrops while earning an APY of 308%.

How to Buy $BTCBULL in Presale?

To acquire $BTCBULL tokens, follow these steps:

Visit the BTC Bull website

Connect with the Best Wallet

Purchase $BTCBULL using ETH, USDT, or a credit card

Moreover, Best Wallet is a partner of BTC Bull, enabling all earning mechanics for holders. Although $BTCBULL is an Ethereum-based token, users do not need a Bitcoin wallet to receive airdrops.

All they need to do is buy $BTCBULL with ETH, and they will automatically receive Bitcoin.

If you have yet to download Best Wallet, it is available on Google Play or the App Store.

Stay connected with the rapidly growing BTC Bull community on X and Telegram to keep up with the latest news and updates.

Visit BTC Bull

Source: BTC Bull

Warning: Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You may lose your entire capital.

