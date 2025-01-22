Altcoin Season Kicks Off: The Meme Games ($MGMES) Raises $170,000 in Just 72 Hours!

Ethereum ETFs Could Ignite Altcoin Season

The anticipated launch of Ethereum ETFs may position Ethereum (ETH) ahead of Bitcoin, potentially signaling the onset of an altcoin season. Meanwhile, the popularity of meme coins is already rising, as demonstrated by The Meme Games ($MGMES) surpassing $170,000 in its presale.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) Surpasses $170,000 and Eyes Next ICO Round

Launched just three days ago, the presale for The Meme Games ($MGMES) has already gained traction in the market. Fueled by Olympic excitement and attractive bonuses, investors have rushed to participate in the ICO, allowing the project to raise over $170,000.

According to the presale countdown on its website, the price of $MGMES is set to increase in less than 24 hours. Currently priced at $0.009, the token will rise to $0.00905. Investors keen on acquiring it can take advantage of these last hours to buy at the initial presale price. Concurrently, Ethereum is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

Ethereum Poised to Benefit from ETF Launch, May Surpass $4,000 – Is Altcoin Season Near?

The entire market is holding its breath in anticipation of the SEC’s final decision regarding the launch of Ethereum ETFs. Recent updates on the subject are already promising. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas suggests that these financial products will hit the market on July 23.

Ethereum ETFs to launch on July 23rd according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas! 🚀🚀 https://t.co/t3Oxk1kCPb — Web3 Daily 🌐 (@web3dailyco) July 16, 2024

Thus, Ethereum ($ETH) will become the second cryptocurrency to obtain ETFs, following Bitcoin ($BTC). This could significantly impact their ongoing rivalry for market dominance. The trading of Ethereum ETFs may enable the token to reclaim the $4,000 level and aim for its all-time high (ATH).

Meme Coins Continue to Perform – Could Altcoin Season Provide an Extra Boost?

Experts are already expressing excitement ahead of the Ethereum ETF launch. For instance, Crypto Rover recently claimed on X that the onset of altcoin season is imminent.

We are starting to move towards Altcoin season. This is the time to accumulate. Once the Spot #Ethereum ETF goes live, altcoin season will start. pic.twitter.com/UemGJfLnP4 — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) July 17, 2024

Unsurprisingly, meme coins are capturing the attention of investors. These tokens are well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market conditions. The pending listing of Ethereum ETFs may lead to a renewed surge for meme cryptocurrencies.

Currently, these tokens are already responding to anticipation, with significant price increases. Over the past week, Pepe ($PEPE) and DogWifHat ($WIF) have risen by 33.6% and 52.23%, respectively. Dogecoin ($DOGE), Brett ($BRETT), and Turbo ($TURBO) have also climbed by 12.49%, 16.77%, and 23%.

The Meme Games ($MGMES): An Arena for Meme Enthusiasts and Olympic Games

The Meme Games features five of the top tokens in the meme coin market in a playful Olympic-themed setup. As the name suggests, The Meme Games draws inspiration from the Olympics to organize its meme games. This event pits $DOGE, $PEPE, $WIF, $BRETT, and $TURBO against each other in an Olympic-style competition.

In reality, the presale concept for The Meme Games is quite captivating. It allows participants to earn a 25% bonus on their purchase by betting on the winning meme character. The project’s meme games involve virtual duels where one of the five main tokens is randomly selected.

For instance, if a participant selects Dogecoin for the sprint race 169 contest, they have a 20% chance of claiming the bonus. Each time a $MGMES token is purchased, investors can choose their desired meme character, increasing their odds of receiving the 25% bonus.

This innovative approach and combination of memes contribute to The Meme Games’ current success. It may also benefit from the altcoin season following its DEX listing on September 10. According to the YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, $MGMES could be the next meme coin with a 50x potential.

The Meme Games Staking Program: Currently Offering an APY of 1,833%

If the offered bonuses aren’t enticing enough, The Meme Games also provides a staking feature. Investors can stake their acquired tokens and bonus tokens in the pool, enabling them to earn passive income at the current APY of 1,833%.

This yield translates to approximately 5.02% per day, allowing participants to potentially double their assets in just 20 days. It is important to note that SolidProof has audited the project’s smart contract. Therefore, visiting The Meme Games site now allows investors to proceed with confidence. For upcoming announcements from the team, be sure to subscribe to the project’s X and Telegram channels.