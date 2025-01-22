Countdown to WienerAI: Just 8 Days Left to Dive into the AI Memecoin Revolution!

WienerAI ($WAI) is poised for its market debut, raising over $7 million in a pre-sale that concludes in less than a week. Interested investors are encouraged to act quickly to secure tokens at the price of $0.00073.

A Successful Pre-Sale Ending in Less Than 8 Days: WienerAI Raises Over $7 Million

WienerAI ($WienerAI) is set to enter the cryptocurrency market, successfully raising over $7 million in its pre-sale, which is set to conclude in less than 8 days.

Investors have quickly embraced the project, which has enabled the fundraising achievement. Alongside this, the token has garnered a significant following over the months.

As of now, over 16,000 people follow the Wiener dog-themed meme coin on X (formerly Twitter). The Telegram channel boasts around 13,000 members at present. Those interested in acquiring this token need to make their decisions promptly with the end of the ICO drawing near.

$WAI is still available at the price of $0.00073 and is likely to appreciate following its initial market listings. This could be a prime opportunity for positioning, especially with the impending launch of Ethereum ETFs.

The Launch of Ethereum ETFs Coming This Week – A Potential Altcoin Season Ahead?

Observers in the cryptocurrency sector are holding their breath as all eyes turn towards the SEC. The launch of five spot Ethereum ETFs is anticipated this week, specifically on Tuesday according to Eric Balchunas.

Update: Nate’s instincts were right, hearing SEC finally gotten back to issuers today, asking them to return FINAL S-1s on Wed (incl fees) and then request effectiveness on Monday after close for a TUESDAY 7/23 LAUNCH. This is provided no unforeseeable last min issues of course! https://t.co/D21FD9Qf94 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 15, 2024

A pivotal event that could act as a catalyst for an altcoin season, as suggested by analysts like Crypto Rover. Meanwhile, the price of $ETH surged from $3,395 to $3,500 over the past weekend. According to AI predictions, the cryptocurrency could exceed its all-time high (ATH) in the next three months.

When the #Ethereum ETF launches tomorrow, #Altcoin season will be initiated. — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) July 22, 2024

This could propel Ethereum prices towards $7,000 by July 2025. The launch of spot Ethereum ETFs is significant as it bolsters the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies within traditional finance, providing meme coins the opportunity to ride the wave of market excitement.

$WIF, $DOGE, and $MEW See Gains Over the Last 24 Hours

As anticipation builds for the Ethereum ETF launch, meme coins are showing notable strength over the past 24 hours. Noteworthy movements include DogWifHat ($WIF), Dogecoin ($DOGE), and Turbo ($TURBO), recording respective gains of 11%, 5%, and 6.8%.

However, the standout is the cat-themed meme coin $MEW, which has surged by 44.31% over the last 24 hours and an impressive 127.97% over the past week.

With such substantial gains, investors who acted swiftly to enter the $MEW market doubled their investment. WienerAI could represent a new opportunity as the end of its ICO approaches.

WienerAI ($WAI): An AI Trading Robot Positioning Itself as the ChatGPT of Cryptocurrencies

The success of WienerAI in the pre-sale has likely been boosted by its innovative trading robot. Investors have been drawn to this project, which aims to provide the ChatGPT of cryptocurrencies.

The WienerAI robot utilizes AI predictive technology, enabling it to recommend optimal placements. Users simply pose their questions, and the robot delivers instant responses, akin to ChatGPT.

Additional advantages of this robot include its intuitive interface, operation without transaction fees, and protection against MEV. With this software, WienerAI positions itself as a utility project within the meme coin sub-sector.

This is why Crypto Gains asserts that time is of the essence to participate in this pre-sale.

The Staking Program Records 7.1 Billion $WAI Tokens – Last Chance to Participate

The WienerAI pre-sale offers a share of 20.7 billion $WAI tokens to investors. Early investors have positioned themselves to acquire tokens while staking them, resulting in the project’s staking program recording 7.1 billion $WAI tokens.

Overall, this represents $5.1 million in tokens at the current price of $WAI. Out of the $7 million raised, around 70% of the purchased tokens have been staked, reflecting strong interest from participants.

For those interested in passive income, participating in this program is also an option. Visit the WienerAI website to acquire your tokens, with confidence in the security of the smart contract, as SolidProof’s audit found no issues.

Read also: