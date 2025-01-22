Wall Street Pepe Surpasses $54 Million in ICO Funding as Official Trump Outranks PEPE



Why Trust The Signal



The The Signal team comprises editors, writers, and journalists who are experts in finance, trading, and gambling. They ensure the accuracy and relevance of all content on our site by verifying every fact through reliable sources, drawing on their experience and expertise.



Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) continues to make waves in the meme coin arena. As its ICO enters the final month, it has surpassed the $54 million mark. This significant increase follows the recent emergence of Official Trump ($TRUMP) in the crypto market, which has shifted ranks and pushed Pepe ($PEPE) down to the top 3 most valued meme coins.

Since the announcement on January 17, signaling the end of its presale in under a month, Wall Street Pepe has experienced a capital influx of nearly $4 million.

Signals of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) indicate that investors are increasingly drawn to the first ICO of 2025. It’s clear that $WEPE poses a serious challenge to both $PEPE and $TRUMP in the race for the top meme coins. Time is of the essence, as there are just 25 days left before the end of the Wall Street Pepe token presale.

At the current pace, the only barrier preventing investors from purchasing $WEPE lies in the presale funding goal. Notably, cryptocurrency discussions were completely absent during last Monday’s Trump inauguration. Once this goal is met, the fundraising phase may conclude sooner than anticipated, paving the way for $WEPE to be listed on various exchange platforms.

While waiting for the presale to close, potential investors can still buy $WEPE at the current rate of $0.0003665 per token. Investing in $WEPE now could prove beneficial, as it may become challenging to acquire at a discounted rate post-listing on centralized exchanges (CEX).

No Mention of Cryptos? No Problem for Wall Street Pepe

Donald Trump took the oath of office last Monday, unveiling his roadmap and signaling he is not here to waste time.

Amid a flurry of orders aimed at establishing a ” complete restoration of America, ” the 47th president of the United States avoided mentioning cryptocurrencies. Nonetheless, the president did suggest that there is no choice but to look towards the future.

Interestingly, the man committed to making the United States the global hub for cryptocurrency—who launched two meme coins ahead of his inauguration—did not utter a single word about digital assets. This omission is notable given the significant role these assets played in his campaign and securing a second term.

Slight Downturn in the Crypto Market

Consequently, the market has dipped, having lost 5.49% of its value, now standing at $3.52 trillion over the past 24 hours. For instance, Bitcoin plummeted to $100,768, following a recent all-time high of $109,020.

Ethereum ($ETH), Ripple ($XRP), and Solana ($SOL) suffered losses of 4.51%, 6.34%, and 10.38%, respectively. However, the steepest losses have been recorded by the cryptocurrencies Official Trump ($TRUMP) and Official Melania ($MELANIA), with respective declines of 33.48% and 59.27%.

During this same period, the meme coin sector experienced a drop of 13.19%, dipping below the $100 billion threshold at the start of Tuesday.

The question now arises: Why did Donald Trump consciously choose not to mention cryptocurrencies during his inauguration? Was it an attempt to defuse the controversy surrounding the launch of his own tokens? Regardless, Elon Musk did not shy away from indicating that the next four years could carry DOGE to Mars.

My talk today at the Presidential Parade

pic.twitter.com/qCAxYQb7LN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025





Despite these developments, Wall Street Pepe is unperturbed by the lack of cryptocurrency mentions. In fact, its fundraising is progressing smoothly, with investors continuing to flock to $WEPE.

Wall Street Pepe Is Not Captain Ahab; Counting on Its Army of Small Investors to Take Down the Whales

Indeed, Wall Street Pepe is not an ordinary meme coin. At its core, it represents something much larger: a movement. This is why it has secured funding in such a short time. Sometimes, it only takes betting on the right token at the right time to profit from cryptocurrency. Often, it is the whales who rake in the huge profits.

However, notorious whales manipulate the market to create artificial demand, deploying their vast resources. They subsequently sell their holdings to unsuspecting small investors, leaving them in dire situations at the last minute. For whales, it’s just another day. For small traders, it’s a day of being “rekt.”

Nonetheless, Wall Street Pepe is changing the game. It pays special attention to retail investors, offering a collective approach to take down whales. Its private alpha trading group provides shared insights, proven trading strategies, and exclusive signals, giving small investors a genuine chance of winning.

Rather than navigating the volatile cryptocurrency market alone, these retail investors can now unify their efforts against the whales.

Winning is a vibe and I’ve got it. 🐸 ⚔️

pic.twitter.com/XbH9kImFGS — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) January 7, 2025

$WEPE Deserves to Be Sent to Mars?

Forget sending $DOGE to Mars. Currently, the only token aboard one of Musk’s spacecraft is $WEPE.

The involvement of early investors is merely a glimpse of the bullish activity anticipated once traders can freely transact $WEPE on exchanges.

For the crypto community, $WEPE is a meme coin with a potential for over 10x returns. Furthermore, the crypto platform 99Bitcoins is predicting a remarkable 50x profit for $WEPE, while ClayBro recently released a video forecasting gains exceeding 2,700x for $WEPE.

All these forecasts are based not only on what Wall Street Pepe represents but also on the fact that exceeding the powerful $PEPE is not out of the question. Since last year, $PEPE has held the top spot among meme coins, with many believing it would never be dethroned.

However, $TRUMP swiftly surpassed $PEPE, claiming third place. Today, with $WEPE, a similar scenario appears to be brewing. Wall Street Pepe could witness the same rapid ascent that $TRUMP experienced once it gets listed on exchanges.

And it’s not just a handful of holders controlling a significant portion of Wall Street Pepe. Rather, it consists of a massive army of investors poised to take on the whales.

Only 25 Days Left to Participate in the Wall Street Pepe Presale

As previously mentioned, only 25 days remain to buy $WEPE at its lowest price.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to purchasing $WEPE tokens:

Visit the Wall Street Pepe website

Connect your wallet (e.g., Best Wallet)

Purchase $WEPE tokens using crypto or via credit card

If you utilize Best Wallet, you can buy $WEPE directly within the app, making the purchase process swift and straightforward.

Best Wallet is a next-gen crypto wallet that has proven successful in listing upcoming projects that have delivered exceptional results upon their market debut, such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) and Catslap ($SLAP).

For further information, join the project community on X and Telegram to stay updated with the latest news and announcements.

Visit Wall Street

Visit Wall Street

Cryptocurrency assets are high-risk investments.

Source: Wall Street Pepe

Warning: Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose your entire capital.

Related Topics:

Wall Street Pepe Surpasses $51,000,000 in Presale

Record Presale for Wall Street Pepe Ending Soon

415.65x Gains for $Trump: Already $12.4M in ICO for Solaxy, Solana Layer-2