Whales Shift $PEPE to Centralized Exchanges – Is This a Sell Signal? Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Hits $12.1 Million Milestone.

Sharing is caring!

Why Trust The Signal The The Signal team consists exclusively of editors, writers, and journalists who are experts in finance, trading, and gambling. They ensure the accuracy and relevance of all content on our site by verifying every fact through reliable sources, leveraging their experience and expertise. Whales are more active than ever in the ongoing presale of Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). The project continues to attract significant funding, recently surpassing the symbolic milestone of $12 million, now setting its sights on $13 million.

$12 Million Raised in the ICO of Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has achieved a significant milestone in its presale. Thanks to whale support, this layer 2 project has raised over $12 million in funding, marking a key threshold that continues to draw the attention of investors.

It’s worth noting that the total collected stood at $11.85 million on Wednesday. In just 24 hours, participants contributed an additional $150,000.

The presale is still ongoing, and interested investors can participate. Currently, $PEPU is available for $0.00953620, with projections for an increase as the ICO progresses. Investors are encouraged to seize the opportunity while they can.

Whales Transfer Their Holdings of Pepe ($PEPE) to Exchanges – A Sell Signal?

The cryptocurrency market is facing challenges at the moment. Following a somewhat mixed August, September hasn’t started off well. Last Tuesday, Bitcoin ($BTC) notably dropped to $55,500, pushing the rest of the market into the red.

Pepe ($PEPE), the predecessor of Pepe Unchained, is also affected by these fluctuations. As of the writing of this article, the token is down 3.05% over 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. At the same time, whales continue to transfer their $PEPE tokens to exchanges.

On September 5th, approximately 40 million $PEPE ($293,000) were transferred to the centralized exchange OKX. A similar move occurred on August 29th, with a transfer of 1.16 trillion $PEPE ($8.64 million). While this raises concerns, there is still no definitive indication that these traders are planning to sell.

Whales Invest a Total of $83,000 in ICO of Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained is garnering support from whales. This week, two significant transactions were reported in its presale. The first whale injected 24.4 ETH ($56,735) into the ICO to acquire 6 million $PEPU.

Shortly thereafter, a second whale followed suit with 10.8 ETH ($26,196.65), corresponding to a purchase of 2.76 million $PEPU. Altogether, this amounts to a total investment of $83,000. Notably, this is not the first time whales have participated in this presale, with previous investments surpassing $200,000 at one point.

The Pepe Unchained Presale Remains Open for Potential Investors

Whales are placing their confidence in Pepe Unchained. The project is innovating as a memecoin, an asset that appears to be a significant advantage for its growth. If you’re considering participating in the presale, visit the $PEPU website now.

Investors can make purchases securely, as the smart contract has been verified through audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. Regular updates about the project are posted on its X and Telegram pages.

Risk Warning

The world of investment carries risks. Cryptocurrency, in particular, is characterized by significant volatility. Therefore, it is essential to make informed decisions to mitigate potential losses.

Sources: CoinMarketCap

Read also: