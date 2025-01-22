Memecoins: Unlocking Their Potential Beyond Just Transactions

Sharing is caring!



Memecoins represent a category of cryptocurrencies often criticized for their lack of utility. Originally created for humorous and purely speculative purposes, this niche is beginning to evolve, giving rise to utility-driven memecoins.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): A Memecoin as a Means of Everyday Payment

Memecoins are no longer viewed solely as investment assets in the cryptocurrency market; they are expanding their utility. The case of Dogecoin ($DOGE), the leading memecoin by market capitalization, exemplifies this shift.

Elon Musk has expressed willingness to serve in government positions.

Indeed, $DOGE is also being used as a payment method in real life. Its staunch advocate, Elon Musk, has incorporated it as an accepted asset for purchasing items in Tesla’s online store. This adds further utility to $DOGE, allowing holders to place orders on the website.

Utility Memecoins with Solid and Ambitious Programs: The Case of Floki Inu

As of 2024, utility has become a key focus for memecoins. The narrative has shifted from overly ambitious storytelling to substantial development. Recently, a number of developers have introduced solid projects with tangible utility elements.

FLOKI ROADMAP: WHAT’S NEXT ON OUR AGENDA… From the get-go, we’ve been VERY clear about our goal for Floki:

To be the most known and most used cryptocurrency in the world.

FLOKI has outlined a new roadmap with the goal to be the most known and most used cryptocurrency in the world.

Floki Inu ($FLOKI) is a fitting example of this narrative evolution, characterized as a utility token within a vibrant ecosystem. The Floki team is currently working on four flagship public utility projects:

Valhalla : a Game NFT metaverse;

: a Game NFT metaverse; FlokiFi : a suite of DeFi products;

: a suite of DeFi products; FlokiPlaces : an NFT marketplace;

: an NFT marketplace; Floki University: an education platform dedicated to the community.

The Wave of New Utility Memecoins: Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) and PlayDoge ($PLAY)

Among the new memecoins aspiring to mirror Floki Inu’s success is Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), launched on Ethereum. This token embraces a thematic driven by the popular meme character and is built on its own layer-2 solution on Ethereum.

$PEPU symbolizes a true revolution, as this layer-2 network could provide faster and cheaper transactions, possibly hosting future crypto projects.

Moreover, PlayDoge ($PLAY) presents a similarly promising plan. Currently, it is gaining traction in its pre-sale, having raised $6.4 million already. In reality, PlayDoge offers a Play-to-Earn game where players can earn $PLAY tokens not only by playing but also by staking their existing tokens.

