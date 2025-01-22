Best Wallet Unveils Update 2.2.0 with Enhanced Features and Ongoing $BEST Airdrop

Why trust The Signal

The Best Wallet team has reaffirmed its commitment to its application users. With the updated version 2.2.0 of the wallet, the user experience has been significantly enhanced, introducing several improvements including integration with the Rubic exchange aggregator. Meanwhile, the $BEST airdrop campaign continues on the project’s website.

Users to Access Best Exchange Rates with Best Wallet Version 2.2.0

The Web3 wallet, Best Wallet, continues to evolve to provide the best in the cryptocurrency sector. Recently, the team unveiled the new version 2.2.0 of the application, which brings significant enhancements to the wallet.

The standout feature of this update is the integration of Rubic, an exchange aggregator connecting to over 200 decentralized exchanges and 20 inter-chain bridges. This addition could enable Best Wallet users to receive more favorable exchange rates.

Moreover, Rubic ensures a more transparent user experience as transactions are facilitated on the Best Wallet’s swap page. The security aspect is also heightened with the requirement for user approval from DEXs or inter-chain bridges.

This means that operations conducted through an exchange or any other intermediary will be reviewed and verified, ensuring reliability. Other improvements have also been introduced with the Best Wallet update.

Best Wallet Also Integrates a Fluid Slippage Function and Technical Enhancements

In addition to integrating Rubic, the development of the 2.2.0 version of Best Wallet has allowed developers to optimize the home screen. Users can now switch from one wallet to another more smoothly, thanks to a fluid slippage function.

Asset tracking on the home screen has also received updates. Users can now monitor and analyze their total asset balance from a consolidated wallet view. The asset screen has been revamped to provide easier access to relevant information.

For enhanced security management, users can now customize their two-factor authentication (2FA) settings. This means the ability to activate, update, or deactivate this functionality as desired.

It is worth mentioning that Best Wallet has undergone several updates in recent months, each time ensuring the introduction of practical features.

For example, the previous version 2.1.0 integrated off-ramping options via Alchemy Pay, a financial services provider in cryptocurrencies and fiat. Consequently, users can now convert their cryptocurrencies into over 100 fiat currencies, including the US dollar, euro, or British pound.

Nevertheless, the Best Wallet team is not solely relying on these updates to ensure a quality user experience. The $BEST token, the native cryptocurrency of this ecosystem, also plays a critical role in the process.

Holding $BEST Offers Numerous Advantages within the Best Wallet Ecosystem

The $BEST token enhances the experience for its holders. By possessing this cryptocurrency, Best Wallet users benefit from several advantages, including reduced transaction fees and early access to presales of partner projects.

Additionally, $BEST provides access to passive income through its staking program. It also grants voting rights in governance decisions within this ecosystem, which includes Best Wallet, Best DEX, and the highly anticipated Best Card.

Given all of this, it can be inferred that $BEST is at the heart of the Best Wallet operation. For those looking to obtain it for free, participation in the ongoing airdrop campaign is encouraged. During this program, participants must complete tasks to be part of the beneficiaries of the large distribution.

Quick & Easy Steps to Join the Best Airdrop of 2024! 🌟 1️⃣ Visit [https://t.co/Yo6Se6xZRy] 2️⃣ Sign up by connecting your Twitter account 3️⃣ Complete quests to earn points The more points, the more $BEST tokens you get!💰 Be an early adopter today! 👀 pic.twitter.com/5q4nBksXrk — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) July 22, 2024

To join this airdrop, visit the Best Wallet website and connect your Twitter account to accumulate points. The latest version of the application is available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Follow the project’s social media pages on X and Discord to keep up with its news.

