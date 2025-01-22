Recent discussions have emerged surrounding Donald Trump’s openness to establishing a strategic cryptocurrency reserve, prioritizing U.S.-originated digital assets. This announcement has caught the attention of investors who now view the geographical origin of cryptocurrencies as a crucial selection criterion. This article will explore which cryptocurrencies hail from the United States amidst this evolving landscape.

Close to 40 Major Cryptocurrencies Originating in the U.S.

On January 16, information leaked revealing that Donald Trump had met with founders of prominent cryptocurrencies including Solana, USDC, and Ripple. During these discussions, the concept of a strategic reserve that favors U.S. digital assets caught the attention of the new president.

With Trump’s long-standing “America First” stance, it is hardly surprising that his initiative favors American assets over foreign-generated ones. Consequently, investors have begun identifying cryptocurrencies that originate in the United States to potentially guide their strategies.

Among the most popular cryptocurrencies, no fewer than 39 are based in the U.S. Below, we have compiled a list of some notable examples, with a complete list of U.S.-originated cryptocurrencies easily accessible online.

The highlighted cryptocurrencies include: XRP, USDC, LINK, AVAX, XLM, SUI, HBAR, LTC, UNI, APT, ONDO, RENDER, FIL, OP, INJ, and notably the Trump family memecoins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA.

Regarding the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve

Since the announcement, there has been no mention of a Bitcoin strategic reserve. However, the topic remains relevant. Trump has been vocal about the concept of a Bitcoin reserve for several months, even making it a campaign topic.

While his focus on U.S.-originated assets does not preclude the establishment of a BTC reserve, Bitcoin stands out as the only market candidate capable of embodying a “digital gold.” This refers to a value store that can appreciate naturally over time.

The reserve for U.S. assets likely represents a financial support system, but due to their inherent volatility, they cannot serve as a stable and enduring value reserve. Furthermore, a Bitcoin strategic reserve would be a first for a major world power.

Such a move could pave the way for numerous other countries looking to avoid falling behind in a deflationary investment environment. By taking the lead, the U.S. ensures a timely process while potentially acquiring assets at a favorable price. The mere announcement of establishing this reserve is expected to trigger a bullish market response.

Currently, Donald Trump’s only crypto-related ventures have been the launch of memecoins $TRUMP and $MELANIA. Interested investors should consider utilizing a non-custodial wallet to engage with the Solana ecosystem, with Best Wallet standing out as a recent and reliable option.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. You may lose all of your capital.

Source: Forbes

To Go Further: