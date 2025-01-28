Is Solana’s Layer-2 the DeepSeek of Crypto? Over $15 Million Raised in ICO!

Solaxy ($SOLX) is progressing towards its primary objective of enhancing the performance of the Solana blockchain. The Layer-2 solution has already raised over $15 million through its ICO.

Recognized as the first Layer-2 solution on Solana, Solaxy aims to bolster the interoperability of this network. Crypto investors are currently comparing $SOLX to the capabilities of the Chinese AI company DeepSeek, which has garnered attention for its AI models, rivaling those of OpenAI at a very competitive price.

Solaxy is committed to addressing the persistent challenges faced by Solana, providing solutions to operational issues, particularly during times of high network activity. Some of these issues include:

Network congestion

Transaction failures

Scalability limitations

Despite a slight decline in $SOL recently, Solaxy’s presale continues to show robust growth. Consequently, investors view $SOLX as a more promising solution to optimize the Solana network over the long term.

Currently, $SOLX is competitively priced at $0.001616 per token, but this price is expected to rise in less than 10 hours as the project prepares to enter a new funding phase. Investors are encouraged to take advantage of this low price to purchase $SOLX before the increase.

Solaxy: The DeepSeek of Cryptocurrency?

Last Monday, the cryptocurrency market experienced price fluctuations, with most crypto assets declining over the past 24 hours. The total market capitalization currently stands at $3.38 billion. Bitcoin ($BTC) briefly dipped below $100,000 in the early hours but recovered slightly to $100,416 at the time of this writing.

Amid this turbulence, both Ripple ($XRP) and Ethereum ($ETH) faced declines of 9.76% and 6.56%, respectively. However, Solana ($SOL) suffered the most significant setback from the market’s sharp decline, recording a drastic drop of 10.2%.

What is the Cause of This Market Slowdown?

The market instability appears to stem from escalating concerns surrounding the technology sector. This unease was notably triggered by DeepSeek’s unveiling of DeepSeek-R1 on January 20, 2015.

Goodbye ChatGPT It’s only been 5 days since Deepseek R1 dropped, and the world is already blown away by its potential. 13 examples that will blow your mind (Don’t miss the 5th one): pic.twitter.com/U5yElFgXaM — Poonam Soni (@CodeByPoonam) January 25, 2025

According to analyst reports, DeepSeek’s model has the potential to rival American giants such as OpenAI. Although the Chinese firm operates with limited technological resources, it has successfully circumvented several critical steps deemed essential by American authorities.

Additionally, DeepSeek’s cost-effectiveness has sparked interest, allegedly costing around $6 million to develop a model that would typically require about $1 billion. This budgetary efficiency has significantly shaken up the technology sector.

As a result, this turmoil has led to a general market decline. For instance, stock prices dropped significantly last Monday, with the NASDAQ losing 800 points in a single day. Consequently, DeepSeek is viewed as a potential “ChatGPT killer.”

Nasdaq down 800 points too pic.twitter.com/hrxx5pVIjZ — Charlie G. (@Credzilla) January 27, 2025

Despite its superior efficiency, higher throughput, and significantly lower costs, Solana continues to carve its path within the crypto sphere. For some time, it has been seen as an “Ethereum killer.” However, with the network’s congestion during periods of heavy traffic, doubts about its scalability have surfaced.

This is where Solaxy comes in. As the first Layer-2 solution on Solana, Solaxy aims to enhance Solana’s performance and resolve its scalability issues.

Solaxy: Consolidating the Performance of the Solana Blockchain

Indeed, Solana’s scalability challenges were highlighted last week with the launch of meme coins linked to Donald and Melania, triggering a frenzy that pushed their combined market capitalization above $10 billion.

The subsequent hype pushed Solana’s $SOL token to a new all-time high but also exposed a key vulnerability: network congestion. The surge of activities slowed transaction speeds and multiplied transaction failures. This represents a real challenge for Solana, which aspires to pioneer decentralized finance (DeFi) at Ethereum’s expense.

These congestion issues and the risk of new slowdowns complicate Solana’s ambitions to compete with Ethereum. Speed and reliability are critical in this sector.

To tackle these challenges, Solaxy, as the first Layer-2 solution on Solana, promises to enhance the reliability of the network. By leveraging Solana’s technological infrastructure, Solaxy aims to mitigate congestion risks and transaction failures, thus providing a more robust platform for decentralized applications (dApps).

Solaxy Joins the “Upcoming Tokens” Section of Best Wallet

Solaxy is continuously capturing the attention of crypto investors. Analysts and experts are predicting a potential growth of 10x to 100x once $SOLX is listed on exchanges.

For instance, CryptoNews predicts a 10x return for the native $SOLX token, while Analytics Insights forecasts a 100x growth for $SOLX.

Moreover, investors are excited because Solaxy is prominently featured on the “Upcoming Tokens” list of Best Wallet.

It appears that DeepSeek is disrupting the AI space with a more cost-effective solution than OpenAI. If successful, Solaxy could showcase Solana’s strengths and become a serious threat to Ethereum.

🚨 Solaxy is now live in Upcoming Tokens! 🚨@SOLAXYTOKEN gives holders an opportunity to join the first-ever Solana Layer 2 blockchain. Solaxy is set to enhance blockchain innovation through limiting congestion, reducing failed transactions, and improving scalability on SOL.… pic.twitter.com/satNF6zFNF — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) December 17, 2024

Best Wallet is a next-generation crypto wallet distinguished by its advanced features tailored to the evolving market. One of its most notable tools is the highly regarded “Upcoming Tokens” section.

Upcoming Tokens is a project selection tool known for its precision in predicting new projects that excel after their market launch. It accurately predicted the massive success of Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) and CatSlap ($SLAP), allowing investors early access to these projects and enabling them to maximize their gains before wide market availability.

Best Wallet offers the same opportunity for Solaxy, and the attention it is receiving during its presale indicates its potential success once it launches.

How to Buy $SOLX?

Would you like to participate in Solaxy’s presale and hold $SOLX tokens? If so, please follow these steps:

Visit the Solaxy website

Connect your wallet, such as Best Wallet

Purchase $SOLX tokens with crypto or via your credit card

Best Wallet supports a multi-chain approach, making it an ideal platform for $SOLX, as the token is available on both Ethereum and Solana.

However, Best Wallet users can buy $SOLX directly within the application.

For more information, join the Solaxy community on X and Telegram.

Visit Solaxy

Crypto assets represent a high-risk investment.

Warning: cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose your entire capital.

