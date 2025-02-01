FOMO Surge: $WEPE’s Presale Poised to Hit $100 Million in Just 10 Days!

The presale of Wall Street Pepe has surpassed $65 million, stirring a sense of FOMO among investors. This fundraising effort could very well reach $100 million within the coming days.

Record Fundraising Efforts in Sight

The daily inflow of capital into $WEPE is approximately $1.2 million and continues to accelerate. According to the counter on the project’s website, there are only 16 days left until the presale concludes. Rumors suggest that this presale could end sooner if the $100 million goal is reached, which appears very likely.

Investors are urged not to waste time if they are interested and have yet to invest in the presale. Joining the army of $WEPE token holders and contributing to the mission of unlocking the best market insights while tackling market whales could prove advantageous.

With the mantra “strong frogs together,” Wall Street Pepe is flipping the narrative by creating its own group consisting of the best traders and the most profitable degens to form a profit-generating machine.

The aim of $WEPE is to put an end to the dominance of manipulative hedge funds, influencer-led pump and dumps, and whale manipulations.

With a terminal price of $0.0003665, it is possible that $WEPE may never be available at such a favorable price again. As of this moment, the presale tracker shows $65,480,542 invested.

Investors appear to be grappling with the fear of missing this waning opportunity, eager to secure their portion of the potential gains before the token lists on major exchanges.

With such a significant amount raised, $WEPE is almost certain to attract the attention of major exchanges if it hasn’t already. It is wise to act now before the sell out becomes reality.

Everyone Loves Frog-Based Meme Coins: Now It’s Wall Street Pepe’s Turn

The presale of Wall Street Pepe has also garnered over 41,000 followers and more than 21,000 on its Telegram as the WEPE army swells its ranks. A clear indicator of community interest is the substantial number of impressions on its posts on X, nearing 50,000.

The apparent success of $WEPE echoes that of Pepe Unchained, trading around $0.02, which to this day represents a gain of 152% since its presale. Its all-time high price, $0.069, offered investors a remarkable 769% return. The initial presale price of $PEPU was $0.008.

During its presale, Pepe Unchained successfully raised $73 million and is set to launch its launchpad Pepe’s Pump Pad, akin to the pump.fun concept, but built on its own Ethereum layer 2.

The imminent launch of this project is propelling the price of the $PEPU token. In the market, it stands out on its own, showcasing a 60% increase over the last week.

While it took $PEPU five months to claim the title for the largest fundraising for a meme coin, Wall Street Pepe is on track to achieve this feat in just two months.

Presale contributors are becoming increasingly discerning over time in the crypto world. Wall Street Pepe is attracting both attention and inflows with its project aimed at creating a trading team that individual traders can be proud of and benefit from.

The Crypto World Is Hunting for The Next Performing PEPE: It’s $WPEPE!

Currently boasting the 26th largest crypto market cap according to CoinMarketCap, $PEPE holds a total market capitalization of $5.63 billion. From its all-time low two years ago, the $PEPE token has skyrocketed by 12,040%.

Although $PEPE trading volumes are down by 41% in the last 24 hours, they remain relatively respectable at nearly $700 million. In comparison, the market cap to volume ratio for PEPE is at 12% against just 2.6% for Doge, indicating that PEPE attracts more trading volume relative to its market cap than the original meme coin.

Generally speaking, what benefits $PEPE benefits $WEPE. The decline in volume for $PEPE may well be indicative of capital flowing into $WEPE and its presale.

There may be no better opportunity to invest than in the presale of a PEPE-based token, especially one promising to create a trading team focused on identifying the best market alpha, particularly as the meme coin market is likely to flourish with an influx of capital in the crypto realm.

Bitcoin is currently trading around $105,000, a confidence-inspiring and bullish level amid a disrupted industry.

The Czech central bank has announced plans to incorporate Bitcoin ETFs into its reserves. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that banks will soon offer crypto-based services. Additionally, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has revealed a substantial position in MicroStrategy valued at $500 million.

As such, the current landscape appears more favorable than ever for a market explosion. The alt season lurks just around the corner, and it is challenging to find anything that beats $WEPE in terms of risk-reward potential.

— Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) January 27, 2025

To take part in the Wall Street Pepe presale, interested individuals should visit the project’s website to connect their wallets. Best Wallet is a highly recommended choice.

For those unfamiliar, Best Wallet is a feature-rich, innovative wallet. It includes an “Upcoming Tokens” tab, allowing users to preview promising presales in the market.

With secure access verified by the BestWallet teams, you have a leg up on upcoming listings on decentralized exchanges.

Additionally, it integrates iGaming and other applications, reduces transaction fees, and has its own $BEST native token, also in presale.

BestWallet is gaining traction, with a monthly user count now at 250,000. Moreover, by purchasing $WEPE with BestWallet, users will receive tracking of the presale they are engaged in, plus an alert for claiming their tokens.

Join the Wall Street Pepe community on X and Telegram for the latest updates on the project, future developments, and announcements.

This article does not constitute investment advice. The information provided here should not be used as a basis for making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency investments carry risks and can result in significant losses. Only invest what you can afford to lose and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.