Wall Street Pepe Pre-Sale Surpasses $70 Million – Only 10 Days Left!

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) has exceeded $70 million in fundraising, creating a substantial buzz in the cryptocurrency market just days before the deadline.

The new meme coin project inspired by Pepe the Frog has raised an additional $7 million in the past week alone, showcasing a growing enthusiasm among investors. This project aims to unite small traders in a private trading group to counteract market manipulation by larger entities.

Wall Street Pepe has demonstrated an impressive daily fundraising rate, bringing in over $1 million per day, and this figure may increase as more investors rush to buy $WEPE before its upcoming listing on major exchanges. The current low price is creating an advantageous entry point for potential buyers.

The question remains: Could Wall Street Pepe surpass Pepe Unchained, the leading presale of 2024? Indications suggest that $WEPE might outperform and become the best presale of 2025, given its current momentum.

Pepe Unchained previously raised $73 million during its presale, and with the current trajectory, Wall Street Pepe could potentially break this record.

$70M raised. Wired. Primed. Ready to rip. 🐸⚔️ pic.twitter.com/1jNgZucgUF — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) February 6, 2025

Will Wall Street Pepe Dethrone Pepe Unchained This Week?

Launched in December of the previous year, Wall Street Pepe’s ICO has faced multiple challenges. However, the project has successfully built a solid investor base within just two months. Its fundraising campaign is now being compared to that of Pepe Unchained, the leading meme coin of last year.

Pepe Unchained operates as a Layer-2 solution on Ethereum, aimed at capturing market share from Solana, a blockchain that has been favorable to meme coins.

As Solana continues to gain traction with faster and cheaper transactions, the launch of “Pepe’s Pump Pad,” a strong competitor to Pump.fun, has also sparked the latest price surge in the crypto market.

As highlighted earlier, Pepe Unchained took five months to raise $73 million. In contrast, Wall Street Pepe is only $3.8 million away from this financial target.

With just 10 days left in the presale, Wall Street Pepe could surpass the $73 million benchmark by the end of the week, especially given its average daily collection of $1 million.

If Wall Street Pepe breaks Pepe Unchained’s presale record by February 9, it will have reached this milestone 60.48% faster, underscoring its potential for dramatic price increases upon listing on exchanges.

Pepe Unchained has experienced a remarkable 757% rise between its presale price and its all-time high in December, and around 142% growth between January and February 3. Therefore, $WEPE could indeed break this record.

Ethereum Approval by Eric Trump Fuels $ETH – Could $WEPE Be the Next ERC-20 Token to Surge?

Clearly, the Trump administration is influencing the cryptocurrency market. This was observed through the rise in political-themed tokens during Donald Trump’s campaign and the emergence of meme coins, which have collectively entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies today.

Moreover, Eric Trump recently boosted the value of Ethereum by 10% within 24 hours.

Last Tuesday, the son of the U.S. ambassador to New York took to social media to urge his supporters that it was the right time to buy $ETH. Though he offered no justification, he boldly stated his followers might “thank him later.”

In my opinion, it’s a great time to add $ETH. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 3, 2025

Following this announcement, the price of Ethereum surged to nearly $2,900 before slightly dropping below $2,800 on Wednesday.

The question arises: Does Eric Trump possess insider information about Ethereum? Yet, many cryptocurrency investors are unable to come to a consensus on this matter.

If Ethereum becomes the new blockchain for launching meme coins, like “Pepe’s Pump Pad,” the dynamics will shift. This trend would be further propelled if Official Trump ($TRUMP) and Official Melania ($MELANIA) switch to the Ethereum network.

It’s worth noting that $TRUMP and $MELANIA have already driven a significant increase in trading activity on the Solana blockchain, causing its congestion and driving SOL to its all-time high. If Ethereum breaks the $3,000 mark again, the ERC-20 token $WEPE could benefit immensely from increased network activity.

Analysts are predicting substantial earning potential, making the prospect of $WEPE’s value explosion increasingly plausible. Influencer Claybro estimates a potential 15-fold increase in the price of $WEPE, further exciting investor interest around its outlook.

Only 10 Days Left to Buy $WEPE at a Low Price

The presale of Wall Street Pepe is concluding soon. This could be a unique opportunity to acquire $WEPE tokens at a minimal price. Missing out now might result in regret for early investors.

As time runs out, urgency increases. Here’s how to purchase $WEPE:

Visit the Wall Street Pepe website

Connect your wallet, preferably Best Wallet

Secure your tokens before it’s too late

Best Wallet is a next-generation crypto wallet designed for a constantly evolving market. It stands out for its speed, low fees, and seamless integration with online gaming. There is also an “Upcoming Tokens” feature, which helps users gain a significant advantage. This tool successfully predicted the success of Pepe Unchained.

For Best Wallet users, buying $WEPE is straightforward and efficient, requiring just a few clicks in the app.

To stay updated with the latest news and updates regarding Wall Street Pepe, join its community on X and Telegram.

Visit Wall Street Pepe

Cryptographic assets represent a high-risk investment.

Source: Wall Street Pepe

Warning: This article does not constitute investment advice. The information provided here should not be used as a basis for making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency investments involve risks and can result in significant losses. Only invest what you can afford to lose and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.

Related Topics: