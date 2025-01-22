Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Raises $2.81 Million as Base Surpasses 25 Million Accounts

Investor Enthusiasm Grows for Base Dawgz Amid $2.8 Million Fundraising Efforts

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), the new contender in the crypto landscape, has successfully raised $2.8 million during its initial coin offering (ICO). With a noteworthy surge in interest from investors, the project capitalizes on the ongoing growth of the Base network, which has shown positive performance in recent months. The community-driven approach combined with interoperability solutions positions $DAWGZ favorably in the market.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Kicks Off August Strong with $2.8 Million Funded

The month of August begins with a remarkable showing for Base Dawgz, which managed to secure significant participation throughout July, crossing the crucial $2.8 million threshold. Investors now have their sights set on the $3 million target, which is within reach.

Given the trajectory of fundraising, quick action may be required for potential investors. It’s worth noting that the price of $DAWGZ has risen by 60.5% since the ICO began. An upcoming phase in just three days is likely to see further price increases.

Base Sees User Count Soar to 25 Million by July 2024

One of the compelling factors attracting investors to Base Dawgz is the escalating growth of the Base network itself. Launched in 2023 through centralized exchange Coinbase, this Ethereum layer 2 project has already established itself as a key player in the crypto space in 2024.

Base ranks among the top two layer 2 blockchains in terms of total value locked (TVL), surpassing Ethereum in growth metrics during July, with a notable 10% increase compared to a 1.1% decline for layer 1.

With its registered accounts now exceeding 25 million, the network’s activity level is intensifying, highlighted by a trading volume reaching $492 million.

Base Expands Its Influence in the Political Sphere

The upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election presents a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency sector, influencing not just the political future of the country but also the trajectory of cryptocurrencies in America.

As part of this dynamic landscape, Base is serving as a platform for campaign donations amid this electoral season. Backed by Coinbase, the project is positioned to leverage its access to a substantial user base of 98 million Coinbase users.

In this context, $DAWGZ appears well-positioned to capitalize on these developments, especially as leaders in meme coins like Brett ($BRETT) have already seen staggering growth since their inception.

Base Dawgz Provides Interoperability Solutions and Attractive Passive Income

Distinguished from typical meme coins relying on ecosystem growth, Base Dawgz introduces robust interoperability features for its holders. The $DAWGZ token operates across Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BNB Smart Chain, utilizing Wormhole technology and the Portal Bridge.

Investors enjoy the benefits of Ethereum’s security, along with the swift transaction speeds found on Solana and Base. Additionally, Base Dawgz has launched a staking program for ICO participants, allowing them to earn passive income alongside their investments.

Currently boasting an attractive annual percentage yield (APY) of 971%, participants could double their holdings within two months. However, this is just one option among several for increasing their $DAWGZ token count.

Base Dawgz Strengthens Community Engagement

Aligning itself with meme coin fundamentals while promoting originality, Base Dawgz places a strong emphasis on its community. The rewards program titled “Be Social for Airdrop” exemplifies this commitment, enabling participants to earn points convertible into $DAWGZ tokens through social media interaction.

We’re dedicated to enhancing the Base Dawgz experience for our amazing community. While it won’t happen overnight, we’re making thoughtful decisions to ensure the best outcomes for $DAWGZ. Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to grow together! — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) August 2, 2024

Additionally, members can benefit from the “Refer and Earn” referral program, reflecting Base Dawgz’s persistent effort to engage its community. These initiatives have caught the attention of crypto analysts, with some appraising a x100 potential for the token.

If intrigued by Base Dawgz, interested parties are encouraged to visit their website to acquire $DAWGZ tokens and join the ongoing staking program supported by an audit from SolidProof confirming the security of the contract.

Sources: Readwrite, Coinranking, DefiLlama