Memecoin Surge: Base Dawgz Secures $2.5 Million in Funding

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) has emerged as a prominent player in the world of cryptocurrency presales, attracting considerable interest from investors. Within just over a month, the project has successfully raised $2.5 million, close to its upcoming listing where it aims to compete with established meme coins such as Mog Coin.

Base Dawgz Surpasses $2.5 Million in Presale

The success of meme coins in 2024 has been noteworthy. New tokens such as Dogwifhat and Brett have emerged, further fueled by the popularity of meme-driven investing. Base Dawgz, a newly launched meme coin on the Base network, has quickly captured investor interest, raising an impressive $2.5 million in presales.

Investors looking to participate can join the presale now, especially as the current price of $0.0064 is expected to increase by Tuesday. Since the onset of this fundraising campaign, the price has already surged by 27%, indicating robust market momentum.

With this upward trajectory, $DAWGZ is poised to enter the market soon, striving to outperform tokens like Mog Coin ($MOG). Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is bolstering its confidence, led by Bitcoin’s resurgence.

Cryptocurrency Market Grows Following Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

The cryptocurrency sector has seen significant activity over the weekend, notably after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. During a meeting on June 13, the pro-crypto candidate narrowly escaped a deadly attack in Pennsylvania.

This incident positively impacted Bitcoin’s price, pushing it back above $60,000 with aspirations for the $63,000 mark. Since Saturday, Bitcoin has recorded a daily increase of 2%.

Analysts from Stockmoney Lizards refer to this episode in Trump’s electoral campaign as a potential “black swan” event for the market, which could lead to significant volatility akin to past incidents like Mt. Gox, Bitfinex, COVID-19, or FTX.

#Bitcoin

We have indeed witnessed a true black swan event with the #Trump assassination attempt. This will be the first black swan to lead to gains in the crypto market. Trump’s presidency is not yet priced in. pic.twitter.com/gAOCs0WQbt — Stockmoney Lizards (@StockmoneyL) July 14, 2024

Currently, the cryptocurrency market appears to be gaining momentum, with a total market capitalization rising by 5% in the last 24 hours. As has been customary this year, meme coins are participating in this bullish rally.

Meme Coins Thrive Amid Market Surge

As noted earlier, meme coins are seizing the opportunity to accelerate their prices. In the past 24 hours, the meme coin sub-sector has seen an overall increase of 6.63%. Notably, some enduring performers in 2024 have emerged prominently.

Among them, Floki ($FLOKI) and Pepe ($PEPE) have recorded respective gains of 13.37% and 9.47%. Leading the pack is $MOG, achieving a remarkable increase of 16.28%, emphasizing the volatility of these tokens and their potential for profits.

Base Dawgz aims to mirror this success post-listing. $MOG has been on a significant upward trajectory in 2024, bolstered by a growing community. Notably, the meme coin has recently ranked in the Top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, reaching a valuation of $735 million. If you had invested $100 in $MOG at its lowest point in 2023, it would have netted you an impressive $49,314.10.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ): A Multi-Chain Meme Coin on a Promising Network

Base Dawgz aspires to achieve performances akin to $MOG. This is largely due to its favorable characteristics. Notably, it operates on the Base network, which is considered highly promising and a genuine competitor to Solana in the meme coin space.

Additionally, this meme token distinguishes itself by providing interoperability to its holders, functioning not only on Base but also on Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche, and BSC. This multi-chain capability could significantly enhance its market adoption and competitive stance within the meme coin sector. Moreover, to enrich its offering, Base Dawgz has recently launched its staking feature.

Base Dawgz Staking Feature Achieves Significant Success Among Investors

Since its launch on July 4, the staking pool of Base Dawgz has attracted 21% of the 1.69 billion $DAWGZ tokens in presale. Investors are particularly enticed by the high yields offered for staking.

At the time of writing, the APY stands at 1,580%, translating to a monthly rate of 131%. Such enticing returns appeal to investors eager to generate passive income, although it’s noted that as participation increases, the yield may decrease.

Just five days ago, YouTuber ClayBro published a video praising Base Dawgz’s rewards, indicating that the APY at that time was 3,597%, demonstrating the dynamic nature of this initiative.

Those interested in joining the presale should visit the Base Dawgz website. Investors can be assured of the smart contract’s security, as it has successfully passed a full audit by Solid Proof. Additionally, it is advisable to follow Base Dawgz on its social media channels to stay updated on the project’s developments.