A Couple, Having Lost Their Cat 2 Years Ago, Visits a Shelter to Adopt and Recognizes a Familiar Figure

An incredible twist of fate led to an emotional reunion between a cat and its owners after two long years apart. The story was reported by WKBW on Tuesday, March 21.

An Unexpected Reunion

Shannon and Allie had lost hope of ever finding their cat Mow Mow, who had been missing since 2021. To fill the void left by their beloved feline, they decided to visit the SPCA Serving Erie County shelter in West Seneca, New York, to adopt another animal.

Upon arrival, they were immediately drawn to a cat that looked remarkably like Mow Mow. Shannon cautiously approached and called out his name. “He looked me straight in the eyes,” she told WKBW. Astonishingly, the cat they were looking at was indeed Mow Mow, who had run away from their home in Cherry Creek, about 60 kilometers away, two years earlier.

Mow Mow’s Journey

Mow Mow had been admitted to the SPCA Serving Erie County on January 14th after being found abandoned with eight other cats in a property in Buffalo, near West Seneca.

A Miraculous Connection

By sheer luck, Shannon and Allie visited the shelter a little over two months later, just when Mow Mow was in a different room as his usual enclosure was being cleaned. This allowed Shannon and Allie to spot and recognize him quickly.

“They’re not even from here; they live in Cherry Creek, which makes this miraculous connection even more remarkable,” said Bethany Kloc, the SPCA’s communications manager.

For Cary Munschauer, a feline behaviorist at the shelter, “It was clear from the start that Mow Mow was their cat. It was a heartwarming reunion!”

This story serves as a beautiful reminder of the unbreakable bonds between pets and their owners. Share this incredible tale with friends and family, and always keep hope alive when it comes to lost loved ones.

