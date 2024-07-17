This Injured Puppy, Abandoned in the Woods with All Its Belongings, Desperately Waited for Help

Sharing is caring!

Only eight months old, this poor puppy was heartlessly abandoned by its owners, suffering from a broken leg that left it unable to move. Luckily, a passerby spotted the pup and called for help.

The puppy, named Hank, was discovered in the middle of the forest, a pitiful sight. A hiker found him sitting motionless in his basket, quite unlike the typical behavior of a joyful eight-month-old puppy.

Hank sat there waiting, next to his sealed bag of kibble that he couldn’t open and his old toys. The man who found him realized immediately that Hank needed urgent help and contacted the local animal rescue organization, Humans and Animals United.

Rosa Fond, the director of the organization, came to Hank’s rescue. Initially, she was concerned that Hank might be aggressive due to his pain and fear. However, her fears were unfounded.

“He was just a bundle of love: kind, friendly, and gentle,” Rosa told The Dodo.

A Painful Injury

Hank’s demeanor indicated he was in severe pain. He was promptly taken to the veterinary clinic, where the vet diagnosed him with a broken leg.

The injury appeared to be more than two weeks old.

“That’s why he never moved from his bed in the woods,” Rosa added. “It was simply too painful.”

The surgery to repair his leg was expensive. The organization launched a plea for help, which was answered by a partner shelter, Humans and Animals United, capable of covering the surgical costs.

Hank is scheduled for surgery soon. He has been stabilized and is no longer in pain. He is also regaining trust in humans thanks to the compassionate care of his rescuers.

Once fully recovered, Hank will be put up for adoption.

Many people have already shown interest in adopting Hank, charmed by his story and his sweet nature.

Hank’s sad days are behind him. He will soon enjoy a wonderful life with a loving family, leaving his traumatic past far behind.

