Why Engage in Math Puzzles? The Benefits for Your Brain

Engaging in challenging math puzzles like this one requires lateral thinking, pushing you to step outside your usual thought patterns. This type of problem tests your mathematical and analytical skills, requiring a solid understanding of mathematical principles.

Math puzzles can be daunting because they often require a solution that meets specific conditions. However, they also promote mental health by improving memory and fostering critical thinking, skills that enhance decision-making in everyday life.

IQ Test: Can You Solve This Math Puzzle (220÷20×3-7)?

Take a look at the given problem: 220÷20×3-7. At first glance, you might have a general idea of what to do. If not, don’t worry—take your time to analyze it.

Ready to solve it? Let’s break it down step by step and find the solution.

Solving the Math Puzzle

To solve the equation 220÷20×3-7, we need to follow the order of operations, often remembered by the acronym PEMDAS: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (from left to right), and Addition and Subtraction (from left to right).

Since there are no parentheses or exponents in this expression, we start with multiplication and division from left to right.

First, divide 220 by 20. The result is 11. Next, multiply 11 by 3, giving us 33. The expression now simplifies to 33 – 7. Subtracting 7 from 33 gives us the final answer: 26.

Here’s the solution step-by-step:

220÷20=11220 ÷ 20 = 11220÷20=11 11×3=3311 × 3 = 3311×3=33 33−7=2633 – 7 = 2633−7=26

So, the final solution is 26.

