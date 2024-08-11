Sharing is caring!

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Concentration and intelligence are essential if you want to solve this brain teaser. Are you someone who enjoys a good math challenge? If so, this puzzle is tailor-made for you. Not only will it put your intellectual abilities to the test, but it will also push you to flex your visual perception skills—all while keeping things fun.

This puzzle is more of a game than a typical math problem. The goal is simple: spot the error in the equation and correct it to prove that you’ve got a sharp mind and keen eyesight.

What Does This Puzzle Involve?

At its core, this puzzle asks you to solve an equation. The twist? Each number in the equation is made up of matchsticks.

In this particular brain teaser, the equation you’re given is 3×9=5. It’s clear that something is wrong here, but can you figure out what it is? Your task is to identify the mistake and correct it—but there’s a catch. You can only move one matchstick to change the equation.

Before you jump in, take a close look at the equation. Is the error in the multiplication sign? Or perhaps one of the numbers needs to be adjusted? Your challenge is to determine how to move just one matchstick to set things right.

IQ Challenge: Solve This Puzzle by Moving One Matchstick.

A Tip to Get You Started

Sometimes, when faced with a puzzle like this, it helps to think outside the box. If you’re feeling stuck, try stepping back and looking at the problem from a different angle. I remember tackling a similar puzzle in college—after staring at it for what felt like forever, the solution finally clicked when I looked at it from a fresh perspective.

So, take your time, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different ideas. You might be surprised at how quickly you spot the solution once you shift your approach.

The Matchstick Puzzle Solution

The puzzle presents the equation 3×9=5, which is obviously incorrect. The goal is to correct this equation by moving just one matchstick.

To solve it, consider the following:

Identify the Matchstick Configuration: The numbers and the multiplication sign are formed by arranging matchsticks. For example, the number 3 is likely formed by placing matchsticks in a shape resembling the digit “3,” and so on for the numbers 9 and 5. Look for Possible Moves: You need to find a matchstick that can be moved to make the equation true. Since the equation is 3×9=5, you can think about how the numbers might change if a matchstick is moved. Solution: Take one matchstick from the “9” and move it to form a “3.” This transforms the equation from 3×9=5 to 3×3=9, which is mathematically correct.

Here’s how it breaks down:

The original “9” was likely formed with 6 matchsticks: 2 vertical and 4 horizontal.

By removing one of the horizontal matchsticks, you can turn the “9” into a “3” (using the remaining 3 matchsticks).

Place the removed matchstick to alter the “5” or one of the other digits, but in this specific puzzle, you don’t need to move the matchstick to any other digit; simply removing it from the “9” does the trick.

Thus, the final equation after moving the matchstick becomes 3×3=9.

This solution not only corrects the equation but also showcases the importance of lateral thinking when solving visual puzzles.

This kind of puzzle is a great way to keep your mind sharp and challenge yourself in new ways. Whether you solve it in seconds or it takes you a bit longer, the important thing is to have fun and enjoy the process.

Ready to take on the challenge? Let’s see how you do!

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to ‘The Signal’. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter’s journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism.

Sharing is caring!