At Their Son’s Wedding, a Mother Discovers the Bride Is Her Long-Lost Daughter Due to a Birthmark

emotional time

In a story that seems straight out of a novel, a family in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, experienced an astonishing reunion. On March 31, 2021, at her son’s wedding, a mother made a discovery that left everyone in shock.

The Unexpected Revelation

The groom’s mother had never met her future daughter-in-law before the wedding day. Although they had spoken on the phone several times, they had never met in person, which might have revealed a crucial detail earlier. As the mother saw the bride for the first time, she noticed a distinct birthmark on the young woman’s hand.

Immediately, the mother connected the birthmark to the one her long-lost daughter had. She approached the bride’s parents and inquired if they had adopted their daughter about two decades ago.

The Surprising Truth

The bride’s parents were taken aback by the question, as they had kept the adoption a secret. However, they confirmed that they had found their daughter abandoned by the roadside and raised her as their own.

The revelation left the bride overwhelmed with emotion. She embraced her biological mother, stating later that meeting her mother was even more emotional than the wedding itself. However, this joy quickly turned into concern about the implications for the marriage.

A Second Shocking Discovery

The mother quickly reassured everyone. After losing hope of finding her daughter years ago, she had adopted a little boy, who grew up to be the groom. This meant the bride and groom were not biologically related, allowing them to continue their wedding celebrations with a heartwarming story to tell.

Other Stories of Reunited Families

This incredible story is one among many recent instances of families reuniting after years apart. For example, in the late 1980s in the village of Qian, China, a two-year-old girl was kidnapped while playing outside her home. She grew up with no memory of her biological parents and believed they had sold her.

Despite reporting the kidnapping, the lack of witnesses and limited technology meant the parents’ search efforts were fruitless. They lost hope of ever finding their daughter.

Nearly 30 years later, on a whim, the parents decided to resume their search. With the help of an association and the police, who used modern statistical databases and DNA testing, the family was finally reunited. The woman learned that her parents had been searching for her all those years, dispelling her belief that they had sold her.

Conclusion

These stories highlight the incredible power of fate and modern technology in reuniting families. The emotional roller coaster experienced by these families underscores the enduring bonds of love and the unyielding hope of finding lost loved ones.

