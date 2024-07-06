Sharing is caring!

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Sharpen Your Mind with This Mathematical Puzzle

Test your brainpower with this challenging equation: 70 ÷ 7 × 5 + 9 – 2. Let’s dive into the details and see if you can solve it quickly.

Mathematical Puzzles: Only the Sharpest Minds Will Solve 70 ÷ 7 × 5 + 9 – 2

Can you find the solution to this mathematical equation in less than 12 seconds? Math enthusiasts will enjoy this test, but you’ll need to play along to see… This puzzle evaluates your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. It stimulates thought and improves concentration.

Why Try This Challenge?

This challenge will test your attentiveness. To find the answer, you need to think unconventionally and view the problem from a different perspective. Give it a try. If you can’t find the correct answer, don’t worry—our editorial team has provided the solution just below the question. Be careful not to scroll too far!

Countdown Begins: Solve It in 12 Seconds

Analyze the equation carefully. You have less than 12 seconds to find the correct strategy. Hurry, the clock is ticking! Ready? If you’ve solved it within the time limit, congratulations! Now, let’s reveal the solution.

Step-by-Step Solution to 70 ÷ 7 × 5 + 9 – 2

For those who didn’t get it right, don’t be discouraged. A bit of practice will help you improve. Here’s the step-by-step solution to the equation 70 ÷ 7 × 5 + 9 – 2:

Order of Operations

To solve this mathematical expression, we use the order of operations, commonly remembered by the acronym PEMDAS: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (from left to right), Addition and Subtraction (from left to right).

There are no parentheses or exponents, so we move on to multiplication and division from left to right. First, we have 70 ÷ 7 × 5. Dividing 70 by 7 gives us 10, then multiplying 10 by 5 gives us 50. Next, we add 9 to 50, which gives us 59. Finally, we subtract 2 from 59, resulting in 57.

Therefore, 70 ÷ 7 × 5 + 9 – 2 equals 57.

Share the Puzzle

If you enjoyed solving this puzzle, share it with your friends and family to see who can meet the challenge.

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to ‘The Signal’. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter’s journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism.

Sharing is caring!