Discover Margot Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, and their secret romance!

While Margot Robbie continues to make headlines with her impressive acting career, another aspect of her life that has caught people’s attention is her marriage to Tom Ackerley. Despite being in the public eye, the couple has managed to keep their relationship largely low-key and private. Let’s delve into what we do know about their history together and how they have built a successful partnership both on and off screen.

Love Blossoms Behind the Camera

The love story between Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley began when they met on the set of the World War II drama “Suite Française” in 2013. At the time, Robbie was starring in the film while Ackerley served as an assistant director. The Australian actress and the British producer quickly hit it off and started dating the following year. While their professional lives initially brought them together, the duo continued to support one another as their careers blossomed.

A Private Island Wedding

In December 2016, Robbie and Ackerley took the next step in their relationship by tying the knot in a secret ceremony. The event took place in Byron Bay, a popular beachside destination on Australia’s east coast, and only around 50 guests were in attendance. The intimate affair allowed the couple to celebrate this special moment without the usual fanfare accompanying celebrity weddings. True to form, they managed to keep their nuptials under wraps until after the big day, further emphasizing their desire for privacy in their personal lives.

Eloquent Tokens of Love

Rather than exchanging traditional wedding bands, Robbie and Ackerley decided to get matching tattoos instead. In order to commemorate their union, the pair had a small design inked on their ring fingers, which they revealed to fans shortly after their wedding. This unique gesture highlights the couple’s commitment to one another, as well as their aversion to following convention in their relationship.

Creating LuckyChap Entertainment

Their passion for film and storytelling eventually led Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley to cofound their own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, along with two friends in 2014. By joining forces, the couple aimed to provide opportunities for underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry and produce thought-provoking content. Since its inception, LuckyChap Entertainment has gone on to back a number of successful projects, including the critically acclaimed films “I, Tonya,” “Birds of Prey,” and “Promising Young Woman.”

A Balancing Act: Marriage and Work Life

Although working with your spouse may seem challenging for some, Robbie and Ackerley have managed to strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives. They both acknowledge that while it is important to support each other’s work, setting boundaries and maintaining separate spaces has helped them enjoy a healthy marriage. Their teamwork and mutual respect appear to be a recipe for success both on and off screen.

Margot Gushes About Her Husband

In various interviews over the years, Margot Robbie has been known to speak lovingly about her husband and his influence in her life. She credits him for helping her stay grounded amid the madness of Hollywood and cherishes the moments they share together away from the spotlight. One adorable example she shared was how they love concocting new recipes together as they bond over cooking at home. Little glimpses into their domestic life like these showcase the couple’s strong bond and their ability to enjoy the simple pleasures of life together.

Raising a Family: Furry Babies First

Although Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have not welcomed any children into their family just yet, they do share their home with some furry friends. The couple has two dogs, Boo Radley, an adopted rescue dog, and Belle, a pit bull puppy. In various interviews and social media posts, Robbie has referred to her pets as her “children” and often shares pictures of them. Their shared love for animals further highlights the common interests that bind them together and enhance their connection as a couple.

A United Front Against Rumors

In the age of constant speculation and gossip, Robbie and Ackerley have also had to deal with rumors about their relationship status. They have remained united in dismissing these baseless stories and continue to focus on what truly matters – their partnership. By consistently emphasizing their commitment to one another both publicly and privately, the couple proves that their bond is stronger than any attempt at creating drama.

Maintaining a Low-key Profile

One aspect of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s relationship that has always stood out is their ability to keep their private lives out of the limelight. While most celebrity couples are thrust under a microscope by aggressive tabloids, this duo seems to maintain a semblance of normalcy in their marriage. It’s clear that their priority is to enjoy each other’s company and grow together as partners, without getting caught up in the superficial trappings of fame. This measured attitude likely plays a significant role in the strength and success of their relationship.

As we continue to follow the career trajectories of both Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, it’s refreshing to see a couple in the public eye who chooses to keep their love life largely out of the spotlight. By building a solid foundation based on their shared passions, values, and respect for one another, Robbie and Ackerley have demonstrated that it is indeed possible to maintain a healthy, low-key relationship in Hollywood.

