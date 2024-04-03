Shakira’s sons spark controversy with harsh critique of Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’!

Sharing is caring!

In a recent interview with Allure Magazine, global pop star Shakira revealed just how much her sons Sasha and Milan disliked Margot Robbie’s upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie. Referring to it as “emasculating,” the two young boys expressed their disapproval of the film, which aims to bring the iconic doll to life in live-action form. As one might expect, this revelation has garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

A Surprising Reaction to an Upcoming Blockbuster

The world-renowned singer is known for sharing intimate details about her personal life with her fans, so it comes as no surprise that she would offer insight into her children’s opinions on a highly-anticipated movie like ‘Barbie.’ However, few could have predicted such a strong reaction from Sasha (age 8) and Milan (age 6), as they took issue with seeing the famous toy portrayed onscreen by actress Margot Robbie.

Debate Over Gender Stereotypes in Film

Their disdain for the movie ultimately led to a larger discussion about gender norms and stereotypes in popular media, especially within Hollywood. With growing concerns over the damaging effects these conventional roles may have on impressionable young minds, Shakira and her family remained steadfast in their stance against what they view as blatant misrepresentations of men in films.

Defending the Choice to Create a Live-Action Barbie Movie

Despite the backlash from celebrities like Shakira and others, the creative team behind the ‘Barbie’ movie remains committed to pushing boundaries and challenging societal expectations. Largely inspired by the success of other live-action adaptations, such as Disney’s ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ the film aims to present a modern, empowered take on an iconic female character. Moreover, they argue that few movies have been as emasculating to men as some would argue ‘Barbie’ is.

Reinventing Barbie for a New Generation

Margot Robbie and the team behind the upcoming film are no strangers to upending expectations when it comes to redefining what audiences think about well-known characters. Robbie’s critically-acclaimed portrayal of Harley Quinn in ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Birds of Prey’ helped reinvent the popular DC villainess, winning her legions of fans around the world. It seems that she intends to bring the same level of nuance and depth to the role of Barbie, presenting a far cry from the typical “blonde bombshell” stereotype many may associate with the classic toy.

Other Celebrities Weigh In on Shakira’s Comments

Given Shakira’s immense popularity, her statements about the movie quickly spread through social media channels and news outlets alike. As such, several other celebrities and influencers have weighed in on the debate surrounding gender representation in films like ‘Barbie.’ Some highlights include:

Gisele Bündchen Defends Margot Robbie and the Film

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen came to the defense of both Margot Robbie and the film itself, stating that there’s always room for more diversity and differing viewpoints in cinema. Bündchen went on to express her support for the project, urging fans to reserve judgment until after seeing the movie.

Cara Delevingne Laments Stereotypes in Hollywood

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne confessed her frustration with gender stereotypes that continue to persist in popular media. She praised Shakira for speaking out about the issue and further highlighted the importance of having voices from diverse backgrounds contributing to important conversations like this one.

The Road Ahead for ‘Barbie’ and its Creative Team

As anticipation mounts for the live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel toy, fans of both Margot Robbie and Barbie alike will be waiting with bated breath to see how this cinematic reimagination unfolds. Regardless of their personal opinions or feelings, it’s undeniable that Shakira’s comments have spurred a thought-provoking conversation around gender dynamics in Hollywood.

Continued Feedback and Progress

While moviegoers may never fully agree on whether or not films like ‘Barbie’ are emasculating or empowering, it seems clear that these ongoing discussions will only contribute to further progress in addressing long-standing issues within the entertainment industry. Whether it’s a major blockbuster or an independent darling, audiences everywhere can look forward to seeing more diverse stories and characters moving forward – and for that, we should all be grateful.

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to ‘The Signal’. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter’s journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism.

