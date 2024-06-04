IQ Test: Only 1 In 10 Can Pass This 3-Question Challenge! Try Your IQ Now

Qi test

Sharing is caring!

Introduction

Cognitive reflection tests are a fascinating way to gauge our mental agility. Originally devised in 2005 by Professor Shane Frederick, these tests have recently gained traction online. A 2013 survey of 3,500 people revealed that 33% couldn’t answer the questions correctly and 83% got at least one question wrong. This test’s primary goal is to see how well you can recognize that seemingly simple tasks can be trickier than they first appear. Ready to challenge your brain? Let’s dive into this three-question IQ test!

Question 1

A racket and a ball cost a total of $1,100. The racket costs $1,000 more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?

Question 2

If 5 machines can make 5 gadgets in 5 minutes, how long would it take 100 machines to make 100 gadgets?

Question 3

A lily pad in a pond doubles in size every day. If it covers the entire pond in 48 days, how many days would it take to cover half the pond?

Common Wrong Answers

Before we reveal the correct answers, let’s see if you fell into the common traps:

  • Common wrong answer for Question 1: $100
  • Common wrong answer for Question 2: 100 minutes
  • Common wrong answer for Question 3: 24 days

If you gave any of these answers, don’t worry. You’re in good company, as many people make the same mistakes.

You may also like :  If You Can Spot This Animal Hidden Between The Lines, Your IQ Is Above Average!

Correct Answers and Explanations

Correct Answer to Question 1: $50

Here’s the breakdown: If the ball costs $50, the racket costs $1,050 (since it’s $1,000 more than the ball). Together, $1,050 + $50 = $1,100.

Correct Answer to Question 2: 5 minutes

If 5 machines take 5 minutes to make 5 gadgets, it means each machine takes 5 minutes to make one gadget. Therefore, 100 machines would still take just 5 minutes to make 100 gadgets, as each machine works simultaneously.

Correct Answer to Question 3: 47 days

Since the lily pad doubles in size each day, it would cover half the pond the day before it covers the entire pond. So, if it covers the entire pond on day 48, it must cover half the pond on day 47.

Conclusion

So, how did you do? This quick IQ test is a fun way to challenge your cognitive skills and see how well you can handle seemingly simple but tricky questions. Share this test with your friends and see how they fare! Remember, the more you exercise your brain with puzzles and challenges, the sharper it gets. Happy puzzling!

Sharing is caring!

Articles relatifs:

Leave a Comment

The Signal Newpaper

Discover the prime times for market entry, essential trends in business and finance, alongside expert societal insights at The Signal. At the heart of The Signal is a team of dedicated professionals sharing their in-depth analyses, groundbreaking discoveries, savvy investment tips, and informed societal commentary. Embark on this journey with us and transform every business move into an extraordinary achievement!

Learn more about who we are on our 'About Us' page.

Contact us

Our Files

People (4) Personnal finance (13)

Follow Us

Google News

© tcnjsignal.net 2024

Legal Notice