IQ Test: Only 1 In 10 Can Pass This 3-Question Challenge! Try Your IQ Now

Sharing is caring!

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Introduction

Cognitive reflection tests are a fascinating way to gauge our mental agility. Originally devised in 2005 by Professor Shane Frederick, these tests have recently gained traction online. A 2013 survey of 3,500 people revealed that 33% couldn’t answer the questions correctly and 83% got at least one question wrong. This test’s primary goal is to see how well you can recognize that seemingly simple tasks can be trickier than they first appear. Ready to challenge your brain? Let’s dive into this three-question IQ test!

Question 1

A racket and a ball cost a total of $1,100. The racket costs $1,000 more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?

Question 2

If 5 machines can make 5 gadgets in 5 minutes, how long would it take 100 machines to make 100 gadgets?

Question 3

A lily pad in a pond doubles in size every day. If it covers the entire pond in 48 days, how many days would it take to cover half the pond?

Common Wrong Answers

Before we reveal the correct answers, let’s see if you fell into the common traps:

Common wrong answer for Question 1: $100

Common wrong answer for Question 2: 100 minutes

Common wrong answer for Question 3: 24 days

If you gave any of these answers, don’t worry. You’re in good company, as many people make the same mistakes.

Correct Answers and Explanations

Correct Answer to Question 1: $50

Here’s the breakdown: If the ball costs $50, the racket costs $1,050 (since it’s $1,000 more than the ball). Together, $1,050 + $50 = $1,100.

Correct Answer to Question 2: 5 minutes

If 5 machines take 5 minutes to make 5 gadgets, it means each machine takes 5 minutes to make one gadget. Therefore, 100 machines would still take just 5 minutes to make 100 gadgets, as each machine works simultaneously.

Correct Answer to Question 3: 47 days

Since the lily pad doubles in size each day, it would cover half the pond the day before it covers the entire pond. So, if it covers the entire pond on day 48, it must cover half the pond on day 47.

Conclusion

So, how did you do? This quick IQ test is a fun way to challenge your cognitive skills and see how well you can handle seemingly simple but tricky questions. Share this test with your friends and see how they fare! Remember, the more you exercise your brain with puzzles and challenges, the sharper it gets. Happy puzzling!

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to ‘The Signal’. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter’s journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism. You may also like : Puzzle: Can You Move Two Matches To Make The Equation Correct?

Sharing is caring!