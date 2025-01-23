Ledger Co-Founder Abducted and Released: Are Your Crypto Assets Truly Safe?

This morning, the cryptocurrency community was shaken by the announcement of the kidnapping of David Balland, co-founder and partner at Ledger. Fortunately, he has since been found and released following a vigorous operation by the GIGN. However, investigations are ongoing, and custody is underway. This unsettling news raises concerns for cryptocurrency holders and prompts questions regarding the security measures employed by Ledger.

Earlier in the morning, reports emerged regarding the abduction of David Balland, co-founder and partner at Ledger. A significant police operation was erected in Vierzon, surprising even the town’s mayor with its magnitude.

Thankfully, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced that Balland was located and freed after a major intervention by the GIGN. Initial information suggests that the kidnappers belong to a violent commando unit demanding a substantial ransom in cryptocurrency from Balland’s family and associates.

The Paris prosecutor’s office stated:

The investigation is open for abduction and organized detention to execute a demand: the criminals indeed demanded the payment of a significant ransom in cryptocurrency. This crime could lead to perpetual imprisonment.

As a result, multiple detentions are still underway, and significant search efforts are deployed. It remains unclear whether other abductions are tied to this case.

To recall, David Balland co-founded Ledger alongside Eric Larchevêque, now a well-known figure after serving as a judge on the show “Who Wants to Be My Partner?”. Ledger produces the most popular hardware wallets in the market. The company has earned the title of ‘unicorn,’ a term used for startups valued at over one billion dollars.

This incident raises both questions and concerns within the crypto community. Many are voicing their apprehensions on Twitter about security in France, particularly for known holders of crypto assets. Questions are also being raised regarding the safety of Ledger devices.

The Importance of Secure Cryptocurrency Storage

These regrettable situations remind us of the critical importance of securing the storage of digital assets. Often, in ransom situations like this, employing multi-signature wallets can hinder or even jeopardize criminals’ operations.

For a lower security level, hardware wallets like Ledger are available. These physical devices allow for offline storage of private keys, becoming an indispensable medium for verifying and validating transactions.

However, Ledger has faced several periods of uncertainty in recent months. Critics highlight the absence of open-source code, unlike competitors such as Trezor. Additionally, the compromise of Ledger’s library, which did not affect the wallets, has reignited doubts surrounding the products from this French brand.

Solely due to these ongoing issues, Ledger is gradually losing its monopoly in the wallet market. Hot wallets, which are considered less secure, are even gaining market share by offering innovative solutions. One such example is Best Wallet, which features a native DEX and allows users to share the most promising cryptocurrencies through its “Upcoming Tokens” feature.

Warning: Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose your entire capital.

Source: Paris Prosecutor’s Office

