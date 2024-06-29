Veterinarians Plead with Dog Lovers to Stop Buying This Suffering Breed

Sharing is caring!

British veterinarians are raising serious concerns about the breeding of French Bulldogs, which they say live in constant suffering. Let’s delve into the details.

The French Bulldog has soared in popularity over the past few years, becoming a beloved pet for many. Once ranked 76th in popularity among dog breeds in France in 2005, it has now climbed to the top of the list, showcasing the public’s affection for these charming dogs.

However, this popularity comes with a harsh reality. French Bulldogs often suffer from chronic health issues. To meet the high demand, these dogs are being bred on a large scale, resulting in many living under deplorable conditions, according to some British veterinarians who warn of the dangers associated with breeding this particular breed.

The Hidden Suffering of French Bulldogs

The rise of hairless French Bulldogs, in particular, has sparked significant concern. These dogs, along with other brachycephalic breeds (dogs with short noses and flattened skulls), often struggle to breathe, especially after physical exertion, which can lead to vomiting and fainting.

Moreover, French Bulldogs are highly sensitive to heat and frequently suffer from persistent snoring. A 2013 study by British researchers noted that these dogs are prone to skin conditions like dermatitis.

More recent research, published in January, revealed that brachycephalic breeds are seven times more likely to develop cherry eye, a rare condition that causes a red mass to form in the corner of the eye, potentially leading to infections.

Growing Popularity and Increasing Health Issues

“These dogs seemingly appeared out of nowhere ten years ago, and they are not healthy. Their rising popularity is a huge problem,” stated Dan O’Neil, a lecturer at the Royal Veterinary College in London.

The situation is poised to worsen as breeding practices intensify, with breeders often prioritizing “cute” features over the health of the dogs. This has led to the birth of new crossbreeds, like a recent litter in Scotland that included hairless dogs resulting from a mix of French Bulldogs, Pugs, and Chinese Cresteds. Such breeding practices have been condemned by the British Veterinary Association (BVA).

A Call to Potential Owners

“I am really disappointed. I wish we could get potential owners to understand how some of these extreme breeding practices truly affect the daily well-being of these dogs,” said the president of the BVA in February.

The breeding of French Bulldogs poses significant health risks and could become a major problem if not addressed. It’s crucial for prospective dog owners to be aware of the implications of supporting such breeding practices.

Understanding the full scope of these health issues can help prospective pet owners make informed decisions and perhaps look towards adopting healthier breeds or mixed breeds. The welfare of these dogs depends largely on the choices we make as consumers and animal lovers.

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to 'The Signal'. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter's journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism.

