What’s Next for ETF Approval? Surprising Predictions Unveiled.

As investors look toward the approval of new crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), speculation centers around potential candidates, notably Solana and XRP. However, an unexpected contender is emerging in the race.

Litecoin: The Next ETF to Be Approved in the United States?

Following the resignation of Gary Gensler from the SEC, hopes have surged for the approval of new crypto ETFs. Various altcoins, including XRP, Solana, and more recently Dogecoin and Litecoin, have sought approval. According to experts, the odds now tilt favorably toward Litecoin.

Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, highlights the similarities between Litecoin and Bitcoin, suggesting these parallels may bolster Litecoin’s chances. Coupled with its impeccable legal and security record, Litecoin presents itself as a prime candidate. Furthermore, its origins in the United States provide a significant advantage, especially under Donald Trump’s administration, which has expressed support for domestically produced cryptocurrencies. The project’s alignment with regulatory requirements further strengthens its case.

With its attributes, Litecoin checks numerous boxes, making it the frontrunner for the next ETF. Such news could dramatically increase its price, particularly after a prolonged slump following the market’s 2021 bull run. However, why does Litecoin stand a better chance than XRP, which appears to be in a good position?

XRP Is Stuck in a Legal Battle That Could Slow Its ETF Approval

Until recently, XRP was considered a prime candidate to form the next ETF. However, its prospects have become murky due to ongoing legal disputes with the SEC, raising uncertainties about its classification as a security.

While there is a strong likelihood Ripple will prevail in its lawsuit, the ongoing nature of the case means ETF approvals could be postponed. Nevertheless, major institutional investors are reportedly ready to submit required filings as soon as the trial concludes.

Given these conditions, Litecoin emerges as a stronger contender than XRP for the next ETF approval, although XRP and Solana ETFs are likely to materialize by 2025.

