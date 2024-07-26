Emotionally Intelligent Individuals Use This Brilliant Five-Word Phrase to Stay Present, Remember More, and Learn from Each Moment

Sharing is caring!

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be challenging to disconnect and truly live in the moment. Even during vacations, the temptation to check emails, ensure everything is running smoothly, or solve minor issues can be overwhelming. Recently, I experienced a moment that reminded me of the importance of being fully present and learning from each experience.

The Beauty of Being Present

While on a holiday rental, I watched my daughter dance and my son play the bass guitar. I wanted to savor that moment, to remember it and learn from it. Then, I recalled a powerful Japanese phrase I had learned: “Ichi-go ichi-e” (pronounced “ee-chee go, ee-chee eh”), which roughly translates to “Once in a lifetime.”

This phrase, introduced to me by musician Kishi Bashi during a podcast interview, encapsulates the idea of cherishing each moment as unique. Bashi explained that “Ichi-go ichi-e” means “one time, one meeting,” highlighting the beauty in every interaction and experience, regardless of the outcome.

Embracing the Creative Process

For Kishi Bashi, this concept has been instrumental in his creative endeavors. Artists often strive for perfection, but “Ichi-go ichi-e” encourages them to appreciate the creative process itself. He noted, “Your art, whether it’s a novel, an album, or a painting, is just a snapshot of your creative moment in time.” This perspective can alleviate the anxiety of chasing perfection and allow the natural beauty of creation to shine through.

One of my own creative projects once felt burdened by the pressure of perfection. Embracing this mindset helped me focus on the joy of the process, resulting in a piece that was authentic and appreciated for its unique qualities.

Staying Present with Others

Another benefit of “Ichi-go ichi-e” is its ability to enhance our interactions with others. In an era where screens often distract us, being fully present with the people we are with is more valuable than ever. Research shows that multitasking is a myth; our brains can only focus on one thing at a time.

When we put away our devices and engage fully with someone, we convey that we value their presence and words. This simple act can deepen our relationships and improve our understanding of those around us. I’ve found that when I give my full attention to my family during conversations, our connections feel stronger and more meaningful.

Reflecting on and Learning from Experiences

Each moment we experience is unique and holds its own value. By recognizing this, we can take the time to reflect on significant experiences both as they happen and afterward. This reflection helps us imprint these moments in our memory and learn from them for the future.

The renowned Estonian psychologist Endel Tulving has extensively written about “mental time travel”—the ability to reflect on and learn from past events. Even negative experiences can offer valuable lessons, helping us remember the people, places, and situations we want to avoid and the strategies to do so.

Conclusion

Today, remember these five powerful words: “Once in a lifetime.” By keeping this phrase in mind, you practice emotional intelligence by appreciating each moment for what it is—an opportunity to be present. Each experience, whether positive or negative, is a unique moment in time that will never repeat. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to learn and grow.

