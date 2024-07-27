Lighthouse Keeper Salary: Lighthouse Seeks Couple for Keeper Roles Offering €130,000 Annually

Sharing is caring!

The romantic notion of living in a lighthouse, surrounded by the sea and guiding ships safely to shore, has long captured the imagination. If this idea appeals to you, there’s an incredible opportunity at the East Brother Island Lighthouse in San Francisco Bay, offering a salary of €130,000 a year for a couple willing to take on the unique role of lighthouse keepers.

The Unique Opportunity

The East Brother Island Lighthouse is looking for a couple to manage its operations and maintain the historic site. While it promises a picturesque and tranquil lifestyle, it also requires hard work and dedication. Previous keepers have enjoyed the experience but acknowledged the intensity of the job.

Tom Butt, the former mayor of Richmond and manager of the lighthouse, describes the position as highly demanding. The chosen couple will need complementary skills, including a boating license and some culinary experience, as they will be responsible for ferrying guests, preparing meals, and maintaining the lighthouse.

A Typical Week at the Lighthouse

The work week begins on Thursday afternoon at 4 PM. As licensed skippers, the keepers will transport guests from the mainland to the lighthouse. Hospitality experience is crucial as the keepers will offer refreshments, champagne, and gourmet dinners, ensuring guests have a memorable stay.

Mornings start early with breakfast preparation and a tour of the lighthouse. This includes demonstrating the antique foghorn, showing the lighthouse tower, and exploring the island’s surroundings. Wildlife such as sea lions, ducks, geese, and seagulls add to the charm of the location. The Victorian-era architecture also adds a unique aesthetic appeal.

After the morning activities, guests are ferried back to the mainland, giving the keepers a few hours to clean and prepare for the next group. This routine continues for four days, with the couple enjoying time off from Monday to Thursday morning, balancing rest with the demands of restocking supplies.

Compensation and Benefits

The role offers a generous salary of €130,000 annually, along with health coverage and insurance. Additionally, free food and lodging are significant perks, especially in an area where rent can be around €3,000 per month. This setup provides a great opportunity to save money and potentially build a nest egg for future investments, such as purchasing a home.

In 2018, the last time the lighthouse sought new keepers, thousands of applications poured in from around the world. Tom Butt hopes to find a new couple to take over by April 2023.

Historical Significance

Built in 1874, the East Brother Island Lighthouse has a rich history. Initially managed by the United States Lighthouse Service, it later merged with the United States Coast Guard in 1939. The lighthouse was nearly abandoned in the late 1960s but was saved and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.

In 1977, funding cuts threatened its existence again, but Tom Butt and other advocates formed the non-profit East Brother Light Station in 1979. They raised funds, renovated the lighthouse, and converted it into a bed and breakfast in 1980 to sustain its operations through tourism. In 2021, they secured additional funding to replace a damaged underwater power cable, ensuring the lighthouse’s continued operation.

How to Apply

If you and your partner are adventurous, enjoy working together, and have the necessary skills, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The East Brother Island Lighthouse offers not only a unique living situation but also a chance to be part of a historic landmark’s legacy. The deadline for the new keepers to start is April 2023, so interested couples should prepare their applications and highlight their relevant experience and motivations.

Living and working at a lighthouse is not for everyone, but for the right couple, it can be a dream come true, combining hard work with the serenity of island life and the satisfaction of preserving a piece of maritime history.

